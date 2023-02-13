Tax Board: Quarter of a million already filed 2022 tax returns over weekend

News
You can file your 2022 tax declaration online in less than a minute by smartphone.
You can file your 2022 tax declaration online in less than a minute by smartphone. Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR
News

While the submission period for 2022 income tax returns doesn't officially begin until this Wednesday, the Estonian Tax and Customs Board's (MTA) online tax return portal was nonetheless accessible over the weekend already, and some 250,000 people have already taken advantage of the opportunity to file early, the MTA said Monday.

"Filing your taxes isn't popularly known as Estonia's national pastime for nothing; the e-MTA portal sees the highest number of visitors as soon as the info goes public, meaning the first day returns go live," said MTA media relations specialist Kertu Laadoga.

According to the tax official, the initial flood of filed returns this year is comparable to what they saw at the same time last year.

"Last year we likewise launched the online portal over the weekend ahead of the official start of the return period [on February 15], and by 11 a.m. that Monday, 231,000 tax returns had already been filed," Laadoga said.

The MTA is expecting to receive some 753,000 tax returns this year.

This year's tax return period runs through Tuesday, May 2.

Refunds will begin to be issued to those whose tax returns don't prompt additional checks or require the submission of additional data on February 28, or starting March 17 for those filing on paper.

According to the MTA, the speed at which you are issued your refund will not depend on whether your tax return was filed within the first few hours of the portal going live this past weekend or gets filed this week.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

2023 riigikogu elections

radio tallinn

donate to ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:16

Jõhvi Municipality's search for new sports adviser questioned by opposition

17:34

Pevkur: National defense exception still preferable for Nursipalu expansion

17:00

Evgenia Kara-Murza: Violence and fear keeping Russians from protesting

16:53

Banks increasingly paying interest on savings deposits

16:15

10,000 customers opt out of Eesti Energia's universal service package

15:46

Tax Board: Quarter of a million already filed 2022 tax returns over weekend

15:20

Estonian economics ministry launches Space Act working group

14:40

Minister: No plans for state aid to cover business electricity costs

13:59

Bank of Estonia: Goods, services imports both up in December

13:26

Estonian rescuer in Turkey: The situation is apocalyptic

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

10.02

Medieval Tallinn street pavement unearthed in Kalamaja neighborhood

12.02

Alika to represent Estonia at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest

08:57

Tartu trains could go 160 km/h in the near future

11:03

Edward Lucas: Putin's choice between the dacha and the graveyard

11.02

How does Estonia's Riigikogu electoral system work?

12.02

Johanna Maria Tõugu: Estonia's security also depends on people's homes

12.02

Ott Tänak victorious in WRC Rally Sweden Updated

07:38

Colonel: Battlefield situation not indicative of major Russian offensive

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: