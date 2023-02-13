Tax Board: Quarter of a million already filed 2022 tax returns over weekend

While the submission period for 2022 income tax returns doesn't officially begin until this Wednesday, the Estonian Tax and Customs Board's (MTA) online tax return portal was nonetheless accessible over the weekend already, and some 250,000 people have already taken advantage of the opportunity to file early, the MTA said Monday.

"Filing your taxes isn't popularly known as Estonia's national pastime for nothing; the e-MTA portal sees the highest number of visitors as soon as the info goes public, meaning the first day returns go live," said MTA media relations specialist Kertu Laadoga.

According to the tax official, the initial flood of filed returns this year is comparable to what they saw at the same time last year.

"Last year we likewise launched the online portal over the weekend ahead of the official start of the return period [on February 15], and by 11 a.m. that Monday, 231,000 tax returns had already been filed," Laadoga said.

The MTA is expecting to receive some 753,000 tax returns this year.

This year's tax return period runs through Tuesday, May 2.

Refunds will begin to be issued to those whose tax returns don't prompt additional checks or require the submission of additional data on February 28, or starting March 17 for those filing on paper.

According to the MTA, the speed at which you are issued your refund will not depend on whether your tax return was filed within the first few hours of the portal going live this past weekend or gets filed this week.

