Pensions investments must be declared alongside income tax this year

Pension investment accounts must be declared alongside income tax this year, the Tax and Customs Board (MTA) said.

Tax declarations will be accepted from February 15 until May 2 and overpaid tax will start to be returned from February 28.

MTA's Annika Oja told Thursday's "Aktuaalne kaamera" that a new feature this year is declaring pension investment accounts used to invest your own money into the second pension pillar.

There is a new separate box on the form that must be filled in, she said.

Tax from donations made to charities providing aid for Ukraine can also be claimed back.

"Most of the donations are pre-filled on income tax returns. If the donation does not appear in the pre-filled data, you should check your telecom company's invoice to see which month the donation was made. It will then be possible to identify who it was made to. Then you can put it on your own return and it can be taken into account as a tax deduction," said Oja.

--

