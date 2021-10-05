€4.2 million in owed tax for 2020 still outstanding

As of Monday, the Tax and Customs Board (MTA) was still awaiting €4.18 million in underpaid tax. The deadline for payment for the 2020 tax year was last Friday, October 1.

€1.38 million of the total owed was due to be paid in installments, the MTA told BNS.

The total in underpaid tax owed to the MTA for 2020 stood at €72.63, meaning a little over 94 percent of the total was paid up by the deadline.

--

