Young stand-up comic dies after Tartu highway traffic collision

News
Slippery highway (photo is illustrative).
Slippery highway (photo is illustrative). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

A 22-year-old stand-up comic was killed in a road traffic accident near Tartu on Thursday night, regional daily Tartu Postimees reports.

The accident took place late Thursday near the village of Kardla, around 10 km west of Tartu and at the 171-kilometer way-maker on the Tallinn-Tartu highway, and involved a collision between an SUV vehicle and a truck, Tartu Postimees reports.

Rescue Board (Päästeamet) personnel attended the scene, where a 22-year-old man who was a passenger in the vehicle, and has been named by Postimees' lifestyle portal Elu24 as Tambet Sild, a stand-up comic with Comedy Estonia, succumbed to his injuries.

The accident took place in a stretch of highway subject to a 50km/h speed limit, and, the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) announced at 1.22 a.m. on the Friday, involved a truck which was traveling in the opposite direction and had jack-knifed in slippery conditions; while the truck cab rolled into a culvert, the trailer collided with the oncoming SUV.

The driver, a 41-year-old man, and a 23-year-old passenger, have been hospitalized as a result of the accident, while the 39-year-old truck driver was reported to be uninjured

The original Tartu Postimees article is here.

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

00:07

Young stand-up comic dies after Tartu highway traffic collision

03.12

EOD teams have disarmed 6,750 pieces of ordnance this year

03.12

Prime minister: Government not planning to make vaccination mandatory

03.12

Meteorologist: Weather will outsmart long-term forecasts

03.12

Defense League's Orkaan exercise to kick off on Friday

03.12

President: Lockdown not a solution

03.12

Foreign minister: OSCE impact depends on mutual trust of member states

03.12

Tallinn Zoo polar bears mourn loss of newborn son

03.12

New state service planned: Check quality of drugs before use

03.12

Covid vaccines have produced severe side-effects in 238 cases in 11 months

03.12

EDF task force arrives in Poland to support in countering hybrid attack

03.12

Estonia's most expensive consulate in San Francisco, cheapest in Pskov

03.12

Police officers targets of personal insults during Tallinn cafe protest

03.12

ERR: Culture minister confirmed that TV house funds would not be taken away

03.12

Former Reform secretary-general criticizes Kallas' leadership

03.12

Biggest vaccination insurance compensation payout to be €100,000

03.12

More than 23,000 people apply to leave pension system in third round

03.12

Prime minister addresses Riigikogu on EU policy and priorities 2022-2023

03.12

Circuit court: Coronavirus antibodies not equal to vaccinations

03.12

State real estate manager to sell Liberty manor complex

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

02.12

Temperatures to drop to almost -20 degrees in Estonia this weekend

02.12

Consumers looking at sharp and comprehensive food price hike

02.12

OECD warns Estonia of economic overheating

03.12

Covid vaccines have produced severe side-effects in 238 cases in 11 months

27.11

Omicron threat prompts Health Board to urge PCR tests for all arrivals

03.12

Circuit court: Coronavirus antibodies not equal to vaccinations

01.12

Health Board predicts Estonia will reach 'green' risk level by Christmas

03.12

Police officers targets of personal insults during Tallinn cafe protest

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: