Young stand-up comic dies after Tartu highway traffic collision

A 22-year-old stand-up comic was killed in a road traffic accident near Tartu on Thursday night, regional daily Tartu Postimees reports.

The accident took place late Thursday near the village of Kardla, around 10 km west of Tartu and at the 171-kilometer way-maker on the Tallinn-Tartu highway, and involved a collision between an SUV vehicle and a truck, Tartu Postimees reports.

Rescue Board (Päästeamet) personnel attended the scene, where a 22-year-old man who was a passenger in the vehicle, and has been named by Postimees' lifestyle portal Elu24 as Tambet Sild, a stand-up comic with Comedy Estonia, succumbed to his injuries.

The accident took place in a stretch of highway subject to a 50km/h speed limit, and, the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) announced at 1.22 a.m. on the Friday, involved a truck which was traveling in the opposite direction and had jack-knifed in slippery conditions; while the truck cab rolled into a culvert, the trailer collided with the oncoming SUV.

The driver, a 41-year-old man, and a 23-year-old passenger, have been hospitalized as a result of the accident, while the 39-year-old truck driver was reported to be uninjured

The original Tartu Postimees article is here.

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!