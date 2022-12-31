Young Estonian comedian dead after occupational accident in Australia

Estonian stand-up comedy club Comedy Estonia said that promising Estonian comedian Claus Mootse has died in Australia following a workplace accident, Delfi reports .

"Our family ends the year 2022 with more tragic news. On Thursday, a workplace accident cost the life of Comedy Estonia member Claus Mootse," the club wrote on its Instagram account.

"There are no words in all Estonian to express our sorrow. The death of a young person so full of life is always incredible to the point of one's brain refusing to process it. We have lost yet another friend," the post read.

Comedy Estonia lost another one of its members when a collision between a truck and an SUV in Tartu County proved fatal for 22-year-old Tambet Sild last December.

