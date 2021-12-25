Daily: Poor conditions to blame in MP road traffic accident

Isamaa MP Priit Sibul's car after Friday's collision.
Isamaa MP Priit Sibul's car after Friday's collision.
Poor road conditions in the ongoing wintry weather contributed to a minor accident in South Estonia, involving a Riigikogu MP, who rear-ended a car during low visibility, daily Postimees reports.

The MP, Priit Sibul, who is head of Isamaa's Riigikogu group, posted pictures of his damaged vehicle on his social media account Friday evening, warning that: "Road conditions are very treacherous; those who need to drive, be careful. Visibility is poor, and the headlights of oncoming cars are barely discernible," adding that the only damage was sustained by the vehicles involved, and noone was injured.

Sibul told Postimees (link in Estonian) that the accident had taken place near Sangaste, Valga County, about 20km southwest of Estonia's winter capital, Otepää.

Visibility was so low that he was not able to see the rear lights of the vehicle in front, he said. "Unfortunately, I drove into the car in front of me, but luckily everyone involved is fine, and noone was hurt," adding that it was an insurance issue.

The Transport Agency (Transpordiamet) has warned that wintry conditions persisting through the weekend, with snow falling across much of the country, quite strong winds and night-time temperatures as low as -15C in places, means drivers and all road users should take extra care, while snow-clearing on secondary roads taking place less frequently than on primary thoroughfares.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

