Replacement PIN numbers not issued for older ID cards after year-end

From January 1, holders of ID cards issued before November 2018 will no longer be able to apply for new PIN numbers.

Holders of ID cards and/or residence permits issued before November 30 2018 have just over a week to apply for new PIN numbers – required, for instance, if users have lost or forgotten their existing number – by turning to a Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) office.

The technical solution used in issuing PIN numbers for older cards has expired, the PPA says.

After January 1, those who have mislaid or forgotten their PIN number must apply for a new document, if their card was issued before November 30 2018, the PPA says.

Applying for new PIN numbers costs €5 inside Estonia. Those outside Estonia can apply for replacement PIN numbers at an Estonian embassy or foreign mission, while the cost in that case is €20.

The ID Card has two PIN numbers associated with it, and is used in a wide range of state and other services.

