Interior minister proposes Tarmo Miilits as new secretary general

Interior minister Kristian Jaani (Center) has nominated Tarmo Miilits as candidate for the post of ministry Secretary General, replacing the long-serving Lauri Lugna. Miilits sits on the Internal Security Service (ISS) board, and has also advised on police and internal security issues in Afghanistan.

Jaani said of Miilits that he: "Has very diverse experience in the field of internal security, both nationally and internationally." 

"His knowledge and experience in internal security, safety and crisis management is valuable baggage and an excellent starting position for the position of Secretary General of the Ministry of the Interior," Jaani, himself a former police chief, continued, according to a ministry press release.

Jaani also noted that Miilits' strategic management capabilities based on previous experience and practice were key also.

Miilits is not confirmed as next secretary general; the candidate's suitability must be assessed by the government office's (Riigikantselei) competence center before being formally proposed by the minister.

Miilits, who has worked for the ISS, also known as the Kapo, for the past four years, said he appreciated being put forward, calling it the biggest and most responsible challenge of his career to date.

Lauri Lugna's first day of work heading up the merger of state credit agency Kredex and state business development body Enterprise Estonia (EAS) is in fact today, Monday.

Jaani had said earlier this month that the list of applicants had been quite long and that there may be a period of operation at the ministry sans a secretary general.

Miilits' CV includes a stint as Deputy Head of the European Union Police Mission in Afghanistan (EUPOL), advising the Afghan Ministry of Interior on police reform, the fight against corruption, the strengthening of criminal investigation capacity and the development of police intelligence. 

The secretary general role at a ministry is virtually equivalent to that of the minister themselves and, as a non-political role, place-holders tend to be more longeval than their political counterparts.

Kristian Jaani was Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) Northern Prefecture chief immediately before being appointed minister by the Center Party and was not a party member at the time, only later joining.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

