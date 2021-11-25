PPA orders Brazilian woman sex worker to leave country

A third country national working as a sex worker in Estonia has been ordered by the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) to leave the country.

The individual, a woman, who is a citizen of Brazil, was in Estonia legally but had her visa-free allowance terminated ahead of schedule by the PPA, on November 24, BNS reports.

The woman, aged 29, was handed a precept ordering her to leave Estonia, plus a one-year Schengen Area entry ban.

In August another woman with Brazilian nationality was ordered to leave the country. In this case, the woman had been working as a food courier, but her temporary employment had not been registered with the PPA.

--

