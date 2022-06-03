Hotel for dogs opens up in South Estonia

A family in Tõrva, Valga County, have opened up a 'dogs' hotel' and have already been seeing interest in the service, regional daily Lõuna Eesti reports.

Maie Oja, active in the Estonian Pembroke Welsh Corgi breeders club and who owns the new canine establishment, at the village of Patküla, just south of Tõrva and close to the border with Latvia, told Lõuna Eesti (link in Estonian) she: "Had been incubating the idea of ​​a dog hotel for two or three year," adding that this started to become more concrete in the past year.

While the hotel is not the first of its kind in Estonia – a similar business, "Donna Paw" has been in operation in Põlva for about three years, the Patküla dog hotel has been open to the public for a little over a week, while interest has ben high for getting a fur-wash and cut, and even nail-, or more accurately claw-care, Oja added.

Both Oja and her husband took advantage of the option to cash out of the so-called second pillar of the Estonian pension scheme to make their investment, a 72-sq m, four-room building, adding that they hop this will be generating yield in four to five years' time.

The proximity to the Latvian border means that some customers are taking advantage of the service while traveling abroad from Riga airport, leaving the pet behind in Patküla while away.

