Military vehicle convoys on the move in Estonia during Siil exercise

More than 100 columns of up to 30 vehicles each are on the move on Estonian roads on Thursday and Friday in the framework of Siil, the large-scale Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) exercise currently underway.

The convoys will be moving at speeds of up to 70 km/h on highways, with vehicles spaced nearly 100 meters apart, the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) said in a press release.

All convoys will be on the move 24 hours a day, starting from Southern Estonia between Tõrva and Otepää and moving toward Tapa, Võru, Tartu, Jõhvi and Tallinn. Military police will be on hand to regulate traffic at major intersections.

Higher numbers of EDF and other military vehicles may be seen on Tallinn-Tartu-Võru-Luhamaa Highway, Jõhvi-Tartu-Valga Highway, Pärnu-Rakvere-Sõmeru Highway, Tartu-Jõgeva-Aravete Highway and Imavere-Viljandi-Karksi-Nuia Highway.

Siil is a large-scale EDF exercise that began on May 16 and involves nearly 15,300 personnel from a total of ten different countries.

