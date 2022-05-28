€2.8-million procurement for prosthetic limbs for EDF veterans announced

A military procurement worth €2.8 million will provide prosthetic limbs and other aids for Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) veterans who have been injured in service, ETV news show 'Aktuaalne kaamera' (AK) reported Friday.

Maia Prunt, head of the Center for Defense Investment's (RKK) life support department, told AK that: "Essentially we are awaiting companies in Estonia to submit bids, since the injured person must have the best possible communication with the contract partner. "

"They must be as accessible as possible to one another," she added.

Around a dozen EDF veterans currently require prosthetic limbs due to injury in the line of duty, AK reported.

The post-amputation rehabilitation center at the East Tallinn Central Hospital (ITKH) was established in 2014, allowing, with the help of the U.S. and with co-financing, soldiers to get the opportunity to receive rehabilitation treatment and prostheses in Estonia, for the first time ever.

Previously they had had to travel to the U.K. for treatment, while the current tender is supposed to continue that process as noted, by encouraging local bidders.

One such company, Ortopro, has 10 EDF patients as clients.

Specialist Stanislav Haugasmägi told AK that the German Genium X3 prosthesis is a popular design, originally designed for U.S. veterans at the Pentagon's request, and with a state-of-the-art electronic knee assembly.

The EDF currently uses seven units of this product, each of which cost €90,000, Haugasmägi said, depending on details.

This prosthesis has a shelf-life of six years and also requires regular maintenance during that time.

The deadline for submission of tenders is June 13, with the contract conclusion due in the fall.

The RKK is conducting the procurement process.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

