Estonian troops serving in Mali given French mission medals

News
EDF troops serving on Operation Barkhane received mission medals. May 2022.
EDF troops serving on Operation Barkhane received mission medals. May 2022. Source: mil.ee
News

Earlier this week, members of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) were given French mission medals for their contribution to the French-led Operation Barkhane, an anti-insurgent operation in the Sahel region of Africa.

"The Estonian contingent has done very good work during the mission, and demonstrated extreme commitment to the tasks assigned to them," Maj. Rauno Vahimets, commander of the Estonian contingent in Mali, said according to a press release. "Our time here has proven that we have great cooperation with the French, and I'm positive that the camaraderie forged here will continue to endure."

Since 1962, France has been bestowing the Medaille d'Outre-Mer, or Overseas Medal, to military personnel who have served on overseas missions. The medals received by EDF personnel at this week's ceremonial lineup included the designation Sahel, denoting the region where they served alongside the French.

The newly decorated, nearly 50-strong Estonian contingent consists of the BKN-11 ESTPLA infantry platoon supported by a national support element, whose rotation at Gao began in December and will run through Midsummer.

This is also the final rotation of troops Estonia is contributing to Operation Barkhane.

The French-led Operation Barkhane is aimed at supporting five African countries in the Sahel region — Mauritania, Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger and Chad — in their fight against armed terrorist groups.

Contributing countries also included Sweden and the Czech Republic, with additional support provided by the U.K., Canada, the U.S. and Denmark as well.

Operation Barkhane began on August 1, 2014.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:50

Martin Mölder: A run-of-the-mill government crisis

17:17

Tallinn's Koidula tänav to be revamped as 'unique' literary street

16:52

Police seeking woman who pushed mother onto Tallinn train tracks

16:49

Study calls for new rail stop, traffic redesign in Tallinn's Kristiine

16:25

Rescue Board calls for Hiiumaa oil pollution clean-up volunteers Saturday

15:55

Minister of Defense: NATO presence the best deterrence against Russia

15:21

New tool reveals hundreds of Estonian state agency lobbyist meetings

14:53

Diaper options shrink for Estonian supermarket shoppers

14:16

Real estate company: Scandinavians, Russians leaving Estonian market

13:45

Day two of Tour of Estonia underway

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

26.05

Fox and bear take stroll together on quiet northern Estonian road

25.05

Estonian restaurants awarded Michelin stars

10:55

Russian Embassy in Tallinn blasts anti-war protesters with music

26.05

Gallery: Estonian skier Kelly Sildaru Barbie unveiled

16:52

Police seeking woman who pushed mother onto Tallinn train tracks

14:16

Real estate company: Scandinavians, Russians leaving Estonian market

26.05

Pieces of hardened fat wash up along Saaremaa coast

08:48

E-residency may imply a values-based connection to the Estonian state

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: