BBC: French president confirms Mali military withdrawal

News
EDF personnel in Mali.
EDF personnel in Mali. Source: Mil.ee
News

President Emmanuel Macron of France has confirmed that French and allied military personnel will be pulled out of the West African country of Mali, the BBC reports. Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) personnel have in recent years been contributing to French-led operations in that country.

Macron said the decision to leave followed a breakdown in diplomatic relations after two military coups have failed to be followed by a restoration of democracy, while the ruling military Junta has continued to be hostile to France, the BBC reported.

"We cannot remain militarily involved" alongside Malian authorities with whom "we don't share the strategy and goals", Macron said Thursday.

The French, Estonian and allied presence in Mali came primarily as part of counter-terrorist, counter-human trafficking operations in Gao, in the southwest of the country, where an EDF infantry platoon is regularly based (Operation Barkhane), and more recently Operation Takuba, which has involved EDF special forces personnel and is focused on the northeast of the country.

Operation Barkhane covers a vast swathe of Sahel nations, all of them former French colonies, including Chad, Mauritania and Niger. Some of the departing French troops will be redeployed to the latter country, which borders Mali, Macron said.

Macron rejected claims that the withdrawal was an acceptance of failure, adding France remains committed to combating Islamic insurgencies in the region.

Other countries in the region have noted the impact the development will have on them.

President of Côte d'Ivoire/Ivory Coast Alassane Ouattara said a vacuum that would increase the burden on regional governments is likely to ensue, though his counterpart in Senegal, Macky Sall, said he understood the French position and was happy the fight against Islamist militants in the Sahel in general will continue.

Gulf of Guinea nations such as Côte d'Ivoire may also be the beneficiary of the redeployment, likely to happen in or by June, the BBC reports.

The original BBC article is here.

The EDF platoon based on rotation in Gao has been mostly tasked with patrolling duties.

News that mercenaries from Russian private security firm Wagner were active in Mali, on the invite of the Junta, initially raised a moral quandary for all the allies when it was announced earlier this year, while the Junta subsequently made it clear that it was going with Wagner in preference over the French and allied military forces which had been at work in the country for a decade.

Estonia's defense minister Kalle Laanet (Reform) confirmed the withdrawal earlier this week.

Sweden and Denmark had already unilaterally announced they would be pulling out of Mali.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:01

No agreement yet on days off in lieu where state holidays fall on weekends

12:52

Greens ex-leader: Other parties making proposals already

12:22

BBC: French president confirms Mali military withdrawal

11:50

Justice chancellor: Time restrictions on establishments not serving purpose

11:29

Little evidence of rally in wages so far this year

10:52

Tallinn prepared to split tab for possible WTA tournament

10:23

Competition Authority approves Elektrilevi 10-percent connection price hike

09:55

Former President Kaljulaid: Ukraine stands for all of us

09:25

Liimets, Blinken meet in Washington, reaffirm importance of NATO unity

09:14

British daily: Deployment of additional UK troops to Estonia confirmed Updated

08:31

Sildaru qualifies for half-pipe finals on 20th birthday

16.02

Embassy: Estonian intelligence yearbook China assessment not based in fact

16.02

Estonia 'stands with Ukraine' on Unity Day

16.02

Government office: Independence day ceremony can go ahead with spectators

16.02

Gallery: Wind turbine snaps at Saaremaa wind farm

16.02

Tartu bridge lit yellow and blue to support Ukraine's 'Unity Day'

16.02

Baltic states call OSCE meeting over Belarus' military exercises

16.02

Kadri Liik: Putin wants to pressure West into talks, not war in Ukraine

16.02

Swedish documentary makers face new trial over M/S Estonia dive — media

16.02

Jazz festival Jazzkaar announces program

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

16.02

Intelligence service: Russia is on a war footing

16.02

Coronavirus update: 288 patients, 8,439 new cases, 17 deaths

14.02

Defense minister: Allies have agreed to pull military presence out of Mali

16.02

Virologist: Corona certificates no longer needed in Estonia

16.02

Gallery: Wind turbine snaps at Saaremaa wind farm

16.02

Kadri Liik: Putin wants to pressure West into talks, not war in Ukraine

16.02

Intelligence service: Ukraine is the key to Russia's imperial dreams

15.02

Kelly Sildaru wins bronze in Beijing

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: