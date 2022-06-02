Mistral air defense missiles used in live-firing exercise

News
Mistral surface-to-air missile being fired in Rutja, earlier this year.
Mistral surface-to-air missile being fired in Rutja, earlier this year. Source: Ministry of Defense
News

Wednesday saw French-made Mistral air defense missiles used in a live-firing exercise, ETV news show 'Aktuaalne kaamera' (AK) reports.

Part of the large-scale Siil exercise, the live-firing took place near the coastal village of Rutja, Lääne-Viru County.

Maj. Taavi Talunik, the commander of the training unit of the Estonian Defense Forces' (EDF) air defense battalion (Õhutõrjepataljon), told AK that a conscript must also be able to physically launch a missile under combat condition.

"This is not only important for conscripts, but also for us, the air defense personnel, that we can check our weapons system and be sure that everything is fine with them."

The EDF says that while using simulators is useful, with tech having improved over time, real live-firing is also necessary.

The live-firing does not come with a low price-tag, however. One firing costs over €100,000, though the target hit rate accuracy runs at over 90 percent, AK reported.

The exercise was not the first to involve Mistral this year - back in March,

Mistral is an infrared homing man-portable air-defense system manufactured by MBDA France.

While exercise Siil ("Hedgehog") predominantly focuses on EDF reservists, conscripts and regular EDF personnel, as well as those from allied militaries, also take part.

The AK slot including footage of live-firing is here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:55

Five-year trend shows declining forest reserves — agency

16:23

Engine fire interrupts Ott Tänak's Rally Sardinia test run

15:50

Interview: Kallas doesn't deny claim about forming new ruling coalition

15:13

EKRE MP: Kindergarten bill would not have achieved what it set out to

14:50

Russian, Belarusian refugees granted permission to work in Estonia

14:10

Kiik: Center kindergarten bill support was based on incomplete information

13:51

Apartment building reconstruction stalls due to uncertainty, rising costs

13:12

Ukrainian Dmytro Sukholytkyy-Sobchuk: I am talking about who we are

12:55

Baltics stop buying electricity from Russia

12:37

Number of Ukrainians crossing Estonia's eastern border triples in Q1

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

31.05

Estonia clocks fastest inflation in the Eurozone at 20.1 percent

31.05

Estonia detains man suspected of donating drones to aid Russian Army

01.06

Prime minster: EU debate on calling Putin was 'heated'

01.06

Language practice cafes open across Estonia

01.06

First Tartu Pride to be held next Saturday

30.05

Tallinn public transport changes from June 1

01.06

EDF commander: I no longer believe in deterrence

10:09

EKRE and Center join forces to quash kindergarten reform bill

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: