Gallery: Major Estonian Defense Forces exercise SIIL kicks off

News
Military exercise SIIL 2022 started on May 16, 2022.
Open gallery
15 photos
News

Monday marks the start of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) major training exercise SIIL 2022 (Hedgehog) involving 15,000 EDF, allied and partner personnel.

"The strength of our Defense Forces lies in reservists. By involving them and recalling their necessary skills, we will strengthen the defense capabilities of our country, "said Maj. Gen. Veiko-Vello Palm, commander of the exercise. "This exercise gives us the opportunity to raise reservists' awareness of military tasks and to practice the activities necessary for unit operations.

The main goal of SIIL 2022 is to check the combat readiness of the Defense Forces and ability to respond to threat scenarios in an international framework.

The main units controlling the exercise are the 2nd Infantry Brigade and the Strategic Communication Center of the Cyber Command.

This year's exercise will take place from May 16 to June 3, and the activities will take place throughout almost all of Estonia. The main maneuvering activities of the units will take place in southern Estonia, combat shooting exercises at the Central Training Area of the Defense Forces as well as in Saaremaa.

In addition to SIIL, several other exercises are being conducted in Estonia and its immediate vicinity at the same time. Latvia is organizing the exercise Namejs, within the framework of which, among other things, cross-border cooperation and command procedures with the Estonian Defense Forces will be practiced. As part of the Defender Europe exercise of the U.S. Armed Forces, the U.S. Marines (USMC) are operating in Saaremaa in cooperation with the Allies. Combat artillery exercises are also being carried out at sea. NATO's Northern Division staff will be conducting the Knight Legion exercise.

The Army, the Air Force and the Navy, the Defense League, the Cyber Command, as well as the Support Command and the Special Operations Command, will take part in SIIL. In addition, the NATO Battlegroup located in Estonia as well as Allied units arriving here during the exercises will take part.

Nearly 7,100 reservists and participants from the Estonian Defense League, 2,500 conscripts, 2,000 active duty members and 4,200 allied soldiers from ten countries will take part in SIIL. The exercise uses hundreds of types of equipment, including armored vehicles, infantry fighting vehicles, tanks, ships, helicopters and airplanes.

During the three weeks of the exercise, more combat equipment and vehicle columns will be moving on Estonian roads than usual. The Defense Forces are asking drivers to follow temporary traffic management measures and the warnings of regulators, we also hope that fellow road users will maintain an understanding attitude during the exercise, the EDF press release said.

Preparations for the SIIL (Hedgehog) major training exercise. Source: EDF

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Source: Estonian Defense Forces

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:43

Estonian MP: EU role in footing refugee-related costs must increase

17:17

Gallery: Major Estonian Defense Forces exercise SIIL kicks off

16:55

Committee proposes limiting gun licenses to Estonian speakers only

16:21

Estonian military equipment prices up by third, producers under pressure

15:12

Center whip: Family benefits sought as supplementary budget unsatisfactory

15:09

Latvian minister resigns over recent Riga Soviet monument controversy

14:46

Veskimägi: No plans to speed up desynchronization from Russian energy grid

14:00

Kaupo Meiel: No time for spring lethargy this year

13:10

Town and country: How two families in Estonia are coping with rising prices

12:42

Karilaid: We will tie supplementary budget to government confidence vote

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

15.05

Estonia 13th in 2022 Eurovision Song Contest final, Ukraine wins

15.05

Feature | The Estonians who fought for Norway in World War Two

15.05

Yle: Finland officially announces NATO application

09:25

Estonia 'pleased' by Sweden's decision to join NATO

13:10

Town and country: How two families in Estonia are coping with rising prices

09:20

Kallas requests time for discussing family benefits bill Updated

11.05

In 'historic first,' Reykjavik names streets after Baltic countries

14.05

Tallinn Day brings vintage bus parade to the capital

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: