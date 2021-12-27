Twenty-three wolves culled so far this season

Hunters have culled a total of 23 wolves since hunting season started in November, meaning nearly half of the quota of 50 has been fulfilled.

Four wolves each have so far been culled in Jõgeva, Tartu and Võru counties each, three in Järva and Lääne counties, two apiece in Harju and Põlva counties and one in Pärnu County.

The cull lasts from November to the end of February, and is aimed at reducing and preventing predator damage.

The initial hunting quota - 50 individuals - is smaller this year than last year, as the number of wolves has declined slightly.

Wolves have been responsible for just over 100 reported attacks on livestock and domestic animals, primarily Harju, Järva, Lääne, Lääne-Viru, Rapla, Pärnu and Viljandi counties, though the number of sheep killed by wolves at just over 300 when hunting season started, is far below the figure for the same period in 2020 (933 sheep killed), the Environmental Board (Keskonnaamet) says.

Additionally, 11 cows and five dogs have been killed in wolf attacks this year, with four days of 2021 remaining.

Since 2018 wolf culls have been carried out on the basis of control zones, particularly where they abut on to farming areas and away from wilderness zones.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!