Võru County hunters reduce wolf population to prevent attacks on sheep

Hunters.
Hunters. Source: Võru County Hunting Association
Due to an increasing number of wolf attacks on farmers' sheep and dogs, Võru County hunters are now working to reduce the number of wolves in the area.

The number of wolves in Võru County is estimated to have increased. As a result, local hunters have been given permission to cull as many as 16 during this year's hunting season. So far, half that number have been culled.

"If we think about sheep farmers and the fact that the number of sheep injured last year was around 100, then if we manage to hunt 16 wolves, I believe that sheep farmers will be able to sleep a little easier at the beginning of the year," said Mati Kivistik, head of the Võru County Hunting Association.

Wolves are one of the most difficult animals to hunt, with suitable weather conditions among the factors necessary to ensure success.

"The assumption is that there will be snow. A wolf hunt requires extremely good preparation. If you have a proper tracker, someone who knows the trail, and who is basically able to think like a wolf, then the hunt is going to be successful," explained hunter Toomas Kaun.

"Of course, hunters also have to be disciplined when they are on the hunting trail - quiet, calm, no noise whatsoever, no typing on your phone. That's the way it should be - patience, tremendous patience," Kaun said.

Editor: Michael Cole

