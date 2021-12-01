Nine wolves culled in hunting season so far

News
Eurasian wolves.
Eurasian wolves. Source: Сhristels/Pixabay
News

Hunters have killed nine wolves since the season began at the start of November.

Margo Tannik, lead hunting specialist at the Environmental Board (Keskonnaamet) said a month ago, when the season started, that: "Wolves continue to do well in Estonia. According to current observation data, 18 wolf litters across Estonia are definitely known of; however, according to the forecast, there will be 24-26 litters in Estonia this year."

"According to the plan in force, the goal is to ensure at least 20 litters on the mainland and as uniform a distribution of the population across habitats suitable to the wolf as possible," Tannik added.

The season runs November to February, and, while a growth in litters is forecast, the numbers on last year have fallen slightly, meaning the quota is also lower.

The board follows the wolf hunting proposal submitted by the Environmental Agency (Keskkonnaagentuur ), along with data it collects itself, for instance on damage which wolves can cause.

So far, three wolves have been killed by hunters in Lääne County, two each in Harju and Järva counties and one apiece in Jõgeva and Pärnu counties, BNS reports.

Six of the regular control areas, along whose lines the quotas are distributed nationwide, have not had their quotas established yet – mainly in southwest Estonia and also on the islands of Hiiumaa and Saaremaa.

Last year's quota was not quite met by season's end – 129 wolves were slaughtered of a quota allowance of 140.

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:52

Suspected large-scale money launderers subject of criminal investigation

19:16

New centralized state ICT hub starts work

18:53

Minister: EU digital act will not hamper tech giants' Estonian activity

18:28

Gallery: Stockmann 'Urban Geometry' exhibition opens

17:58

Scam calls have cost Estonians over €7 million this year

17:28

Defense minister presents service medals to departing French troops

17:00

Women's chances in politics discussed on 'UV faktor'

16:41

UT rector: Universities want to continue free higher education

16:40

Nine wolves culled in hunting season so far

16:25

Health Board predicts Estonia will reach 'green' risk level by Christmas

16:12

Erkki-Sven Tüür awarded with University of Tartu national identity award

15:41

State plans 5G tender for February, participants unhappy with process

15:12

Foreign minister: NATO allies closely monitoring activity on eastern border

14:38

Vaccination rate highest in public sector, lowest in construction

14:17

Tallinn central mall area a step closer to being finished

14:01

Estonia could begin vaccinating children aged 5-11

13:46

Global Estonian Report: December 1-8

13:31

Party ratings: Reform, EKRE see slight decline in support

12:54

Chinese embassy upset with Estonian MPs for participating in Taiwan meeting

12:53

Eesti Energia board chair: Volatile electricity prices the new norm

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

27.11

Omicron threat prompts Health Board to urge PCR tests for all arrivals

30.11

Gallery: Crowd protests Tallinn cafe forced closure

30.11

Testing requirement to be imposed on arrivals from 10 countries

30.11

Health Board orders Tallinn cafe closure over Covid rules non-compliance

08:24

Arrivals to Estonia must fill in passenger locator form from December 1

30.11

Competition Authority looking at Tallinn cinema closure anti-trust aspects

09:23

Omicron forcing government to reconsider lifting coronavirus restrictions

29.11

Coca-Cola Plaza cinema to close due to low sales, restrictions

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: