Nine wolves culled in hunting season so far

Hunters have killed nine wolves since the season began at the start of November.

Margo Tannik, lead hunting specialist at the Environmental Board (Keskonnaamet) said a month ago, when the season started, that: "Wolves continue to do well in Estonia. According to current observation data, 18 wolf litters across Estonia are definitely known of; however, according to the forecast, there will be 24-26 litters in Estonia this year."

"According to the plan in force, the goal is to ensure at least 20 litters on the mainland and as uniform a distribution of the population across habitats suitable to the wolf as possible," Tannik added.

The season runs November to February, and, while a growth in litters is forecast, the numbers on last year have fallen slightly, meaning the quota is also lower.

The board follows the wolf hunting proposal submitted by the Environmental Agency (Keskkonnaagentuur ), along with data it collects itself, for instance on damage which wolves can cause.

So far, three wolves have been killed by hunters in Lääne County, two each in Harju and Järva counties and one apiece in Jõgeva and Pärnu counties, BNS reports.

Six of the regular control areas, along whose lines the quotas are distributed nationwide, have not had their quotas established yet – mainly in southwest Estonia and also on the islands of Hiiumaa and Saaremaa.

Last year's quota was not quite met by season's end – 129 wolves were slaughtered of a quota allowance of 140.

