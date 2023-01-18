Poiss the seal living life of luxury on Äntu fish farm

Poiss the seal.
Poiss the seal. Source: ERR
Poiss (Boy) the seal has a life that many would envy. For the last 15 years, he has been living at Äntu fish farm. While his compatriots in the wild might go some days without catching a single fish, on the farm, Poiss is served them fresh by the bucketload.

Poiss the seal moved to Äntu fish farm in Lääne-Viru County in 2008, and has been enjoying life there ever since.

"(Poiss) is doing as well as if (he) were staying in the best resort hotel," say farm manager Hans Kruusimägi. "There's water, there's ice, there's fish and every opportunity to get out of the enclosure sometimes," Kruusimägi said.

However, Poiss is not too big a fan of spending time outside the water.

According to Kruusimägi, Poiss is now around 20 years old. In the wild, a seal like Poiss might be expected to live for between 15 and 25 years. But, for those living such a good life, there is no reason they can't go on for even longer.

Asked whether Poiss has been spoiled with good meals over the years, Kruusimägi, admitted that they have nothing worse to offer him than the biggest and most beautiful fish. "But, there will always be an occasional defective fish," he admitted.

"We have a lot of curious visitors, because he is a really famous seal all over Estonia. The guard counted 285 visitors in one day during the first few months. (Poiss) is still very famous and there are visitors every day. Schoolchildren come to watch him."

Although Poiss' enclosure is secured, on a couple of occasions he has managed to escape, only for the security guard to catch him swimming in the fish pool. "But we can always get him back from there," says Kruusimägi.

The farm manager also revealed, that even though the name, Poiss, means 'Boy' in English, no one actually knows for sure whether the seal living it up on Äntu farm for all these years is really a boy at all.

Editor: Michael Cole

