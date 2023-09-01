Paide dairy plant produces first cheddar cheese batch in test run

News
E-Piim chief Jaanus Murakas and cheese technician Marjan Tamm with the first batch of cheddar produced at the new plant.
E-Piim chief Jaanus Murakas and cheese technician Marjan Tamm with the first batch of cheddar produced at the new plant. Source: Olev Kenk/ERR
News

The first test batch of cheddar cheese has been produced at E-Piim's new dairy plant in Paide, Järva County. The state-of-the-art dairy production facility, which is the most advanced in the Baltics, will be used to produce cheddar, gouda and whey once its full-time operations commence next spring.

On Thursday, at E-Piim's new dairy plant in Paide, work finally got underway on a new cheddar cheese production line.

"It went really well. You're always afraid of the worst, but we have a very strong team behind us, and we've done a great job. The cheese has come out and that's the main thing. Every week, we are gradually increasing the quantities," said cheese technician Marjan Tamm.

E-Piim board chair Jaanus Murakas said, that almost exactly two years after general contractor Nordecon first broke ground on the site, the cheese production factory is now more or less complete. Full cheese production capacity is expected to be reached by the end of the year.

However, far from being a one-trick pony, the plant will be used to create three separate types of product.

"What makes the plant innovative is that we have combined continental European cheese production with so-called Oceanian or English-language world cheese production in a single facility. We produce gouda cheese and cheddar cheese here," Murakas said.

"There is also a milk powder plant which will be used to process whey, a by-product of the cheese production process. We will dry it into powder and produce whey protein products," she added.

Murakas added that the production of different cheeses allows the plant to maintain flexibility, as the markets for cheddar and gouda are different. Up to 95 percent of the cheese produced in Paide is sold internationally. Products from the new plant are set to reach Estonian stores early in the new year.

While the factory had been expected to cost just over €100 million, the coronavirus pandemic, inflation and increase in the price of materials have pushed that up by almost a tenth.

E-Piim's new Paide factory will employ 107 people.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:29

Outgoing Latvian coalition wants residency language exam deadline prolonged

13:46

President Karis: We must all support student teachers in their career path

13:12

This year's Eesti Laul begins on September 15

12:23

Paide dairy plant produces first cheddar cheese batch in test run

11:40

Tallinn wants new 1,200-pupil basic school in former ministry building

11:03

Tarmo Leppoja becomes new head of Estonian state real estate company

10:23

Petition opposing car tax in Estonia picks up record 65,565 signatures

10:20

ERR in Ukraine: Fierce fighting continues on outskirts of Urozhaine village

09:47

Ingrid Neel out of US Open women's doubles after round one loss

09:43

Kaia Kanepi out of US Open in round two

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

30.08

Kaja Kallas: Estonia's moral standards are so much higher

31.08

Gallery: Tallinn tram completes test run on newly renovated line

31.08

Kallas: Expectations on me should be same as those on Martin Helme

31.08

Kaja Kallas scandal: The story so far Updated

31.08

Estonia's e-Residency program reports €40 million in state revenue

31.08

Central Tallinn scooter parking limited to designated spots starting Friday

31.08

Tallinn harbor area construction work yields another shipwreck find

31.08

PM Kaja Kallas: Reform Party not looking for new prime minister

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: