Estonia's largest cheesemaker AS E-Piim Tootmine declared bankrupt

On March 11, a court declared AS E-Piim Tootmine bankrupt and appointed Indrek Lepsoo and Olev Kuklase as the company's bankruptcy trustees.

During the bankruptcy proceedings, the company's financial situation will be determined, including the extent to which creditors may recover their money and how assets might be sold to do so.

Negotiations among E-Piim Tootmine's owners did not bring new capital into the company, which led to its insolvency, said Anti Orav, CEO of E-Piim Tootmine.

On February 11, 2026, Janis Bertulsons, a member of the company's management board, filed for bankruptcy based on the legal obligation to act in the interests of the company and all stakeholders in a situation where the company's financial condition no longer allowed it to meet its obligations in the usual way.

The management of AS E-Piim Tootmine is cooperating with the bankruptcy trustees to preserve the company's operations during the bankruptcy proceedings.

"A working factory, a motivated team and a continuing milk supply system create the best conditions for finding a sustainable solution for the company," Orav said.

Several companies have expressed interest in acquiring E-Piim Tootmine through the bankruptcy process.

Since the launch of the cheese factory in Paide owned by AS E-Piim Tootmine, the company's sales revenue has grown more than threefold. The cheese factory can process up to 1,000 metric tons of raw milk per day. In 2025, the company exported more than 90 percent of its production.

The company employs nearly 200 people in total, including around 100 in Paide. In addition to the Paide cheese factory, the company has production units in Põltsamaa and Järva-Jaani.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!