Guardian: Estonia's 'The Old Man Movie' is 'brilliantly weird'

Estonian stop-motion film "The Old Man Movie: Lactopalypse" has been described as "brilliantly weird" in a review by UK newspaper The Guardian. Based on a popular Estonian web series, the movie is set for release in UK cinemas later this week.

"The Old Man Movie: Lactopalyse," directed by Estonians Mikk Mägi and Oskar Lehamaa has received a glowing review in the culture section of UK newspaper The Guardian.

"The human characters are ugly lumpen golems, all the better to suggest rural backwardness; milk enjoys the same almost-ontological status here as Malkovichness in Being John Malkovich; the film has an unhealthy anal fixation that at one point expresses itself in a giant bear, irritated by a heavy-metal guitarist in his colon, who farts out an entire forestful of animals. In short, it's brilliant," writes film critic Phil Hoad.

Hoad goes on to say, that while Mägi and Lehemaa's film, which is based on a popular Estonian web series, ultimately becomes something of a conventional action-movie showdown, "in every other respect it is a deeply weird smackdown of ribald cynicism and grotesquerie."

"Without quite matching the millimetric planning of Aardman's efforts, it has just as much energy and double the WTF quotient," Hoad adds.

"The Old Man Movie: Lactopalypse" is set in a remote Estonian village, where three children from the city are forced to spend the summer on their grandfather's farm.

Determined to make them see the simple beauty of country living, the old man puts them to work, only for the children to accidentally set his prized and thoroughly mistreated cow loose.

They then have just 24 hours to find and milk the rogue bovine before the impending "Lactopalypse."

The full Guardian review can be found here.

"The Old Man Movie: Lactopalypse" will be released in UK cinemas on June 2.

