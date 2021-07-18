Gallery: Pärnu Film Festival Grand Prize goes to Dutch filmmaker

The Pärnu Film Festival's Grand Prize went this year to Dutch director Guido Hendrikx, for his work entitled 'A Man and a Camera'.

This year saw the 35th annual festival in the southwest Estonian resort town. In addition to the Grand Prize, the other categories' prizes-winners were as follows:

"School of Hope," Mohamed El Aboudi (Morocco): People's Award (based on viewer votes).

"The Beauty of Being", Jaan Tootsen (Estonia), Best Documentary.

"I Won't Remain Alone", Yaser Talebi (Iran), Best Documentary on Survival of Indigenous Peoples.

"Aalto", Virpi Suutari (Finland): Best Art Documentary.

"Studies at Huningue", Lutz P. Kayser (Germany): Best Short Film.

"A Little Bit of Paradise", Andrzej Cichocki (Poland): Best Children's Film.

"Comet", Adam Buka (Poland) and "Tell Me More", Martyna Peszko (Poland): Jointly awarded Best Student Films.

"People We Come Across", Mia Halme (Finland): Best Scientific Documentary (Finland-Benin co-production).

The film festival provided the gallery above, via ERR's culture portal.

--

