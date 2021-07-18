Gallery: Pärnu Film Festival Grand Prize goes to Dutch filmmaker
The Pärnu Film Festival's Grand Prize went this year to Dutch director Guido Hendrikx, for his work entitled 'A Man and a Camera'.
This year saw the 35th annual festival in the southwest Estonian resort town. In addition to the Grand Prize, the other categories' prizes-winners were as follows:
- "School of Hope," Mohamed El Aboudi (Morocco): People's Award (based on viewer votes).
- "The Beauty of Being", Jaan Tootsen (Estonia), Best Documentary.
- "I Won't Remain Alone", Yaser Talebi (Iran), Best Documentary on Survival of Indigenous Peoples.
- "Aalto", Virpi Suutari (Finland): Best Art Documentary.
- "Studies at Huningue", Lutz P. Kayser (Germany): Best Short Film.
- "A Little Bit of Paradise", Andrzej Cichocki (Poland): Best Children's Film.
- "Comet", Adam Buka (Poland) and "Tell Me More", Martyna Peszko (Poland): Jointly awarded Best Student Films.
- "People We Come Across", Mia Halme (Finland): Best Scientific Documentary (Finland-Benin co-production).
The film festival provided the gallery above, via ERR's culture portal.
--
Editor: Andrew Whyte