Health Board: 41 new coronavirus in past 24 hours, no deaths

Forty-one new coronavirus cases in Estonia have been detected in the past twenty-four hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) says. There have been no deaths relating to the virus over the same time period, the board says.

Estonia's new 14-day coronavirus rate per 100,000 people is now 49.7, up from 48.7 the previous day.

1.4 percent of primary coronavirus tests conducted over the past 14 days have returned positive, the board says.

Regional breakdown

Harju County, the most populous region of the country, reported 26 new COVID-19 cases, 20 of them in Tallinn. Only two more of Estonia's 15 counties posted cases in the past 24 hours: Pärnu County, with 10, and Ida-Viru County, with two.

Additionally, three cases came in individuals with no place of residence associated with them in the population register, the source the board uses in compiling its figures.

3,523 primary coronavirus test results were analyzed over the past day, with 41 returning positive, or 1.2 percent of the total.

Three new coronavirus case files were opened in the past day, though the number of people requiring hospital treatment due to COVID-19 remains unchanged at 17.

The average age of patients is now 59 – down from 60 the previous day – and just over half of those hospitalized (nine people) area aged 60 or over.

There were no deaths relating to COVID-19 reported in the past day. The last death involving an individual with the coronavirus was reported on June 9; a total of 1,271 people who had contracted coronavirus in Estonia have died since the pandemic began in March 2020.

A total of 1,879 coronavirus vaccine doses were administered over the past day, bringing the total number of people to have been vaccinated to 596,380, of whom 516,756 (87 percent) have had two doses, i.e. completed the course of vaccination with most manufacturers' products.

Vaccine coverage by at least on dose in those aged 70 and over stands at 68.3 percent, though the proportion is significantly lower in Ida-Viru County, the board says.

More detailed information can be obtained from the koroonakaart site here.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!