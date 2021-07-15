Gallery: Bergman's 'Scenes from a Marriage' premieres

On July 15, Ingmar Bergman's play 'Scenes from a Marriage' is to premiere at the Jaanihanso Cider Factory, where beloved actors Evelin Võigemast and Märt Avandi will take on the roles of a legendary couple for the Estonian film and theater history.

Evelin Võigemast, who plays Marianne in the play, said that: "Scenes from a Marriage" is the kind of material that every actress would like to take on. "The characters are fighting, loving, hating, reconciling. The dialogue is so true and recognizable - Bergman wrote many scenes straight from his own life. However, each play opens up more nuances, and it is very exciting to discover it all with such a great stage partner as Märt."

For Märt Avandi, the production offers recognition not only to married couples, but to everyone who has been in a long-term relationship as an: "Endless struggle with everyday life, children, parents, responsibilities, compromises and two sensible people who want to be happy in the middle of it all."

"Scenes from a Marriage", which first appeared before audiences as a short series in 1973, quickly gained fame, albeit not without controversy. Since its first airings, critics have highlighted the vitality of the dialogue and the intimacy of the script. On the other hand, the series was accused of leading to a rise in the number of divorces in Sweden and throughout Europe (Bergman himself was married five times - ed.).

Kristjan Suitsu and Mehis Pihla, directors of the version performed by Jaanihanso, said that their goal is the opposite. "Bergman has often been called a cold and even cruel author, but we want to show with his production how gentle and fragile the two people's coexistence is. If people value their spouse or partner a little more after coming to the theater, we have achieved our goal," the directors said.

"We wanted to create a feeling that we can peek into other people's bedrooms as an audience. We have built a very intimate and compact stage space in Jaanihanso Siidritallu," Kristjan Suits added.

The premiere is on July 15 at Jaanihanso Cider Factory in Kaelas, Pärnu County. Performances: 16, 17, 18, 20, 21, 22, 24, 27, 28, 29, 30 July and August 2,3,4 and 5, 2021. The performance features Evelin Võigemast, Märt Avandi, Kersti Heinloo, artist-director Kristjan Suits, playwright-director Mehis Pihla, the producer is Margit Roosaar.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!