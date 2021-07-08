Open House Tallinn will host tours in English this year

Open House Tallinn architectural event will host tours in English for the first time this coming weekend.

Altogether 33 tours to 16 locations will be carried out by volunteer tour guides over the weekend of July 10 and 11 in Tallinn.

The event invites people to discover and learn about buildings that are usually entirely or partially inaccessible to the public,

Aleksander Tali, the producer of Open House Tallinn 2021, said the event's main purpose is to create an opportunity for everyone to take an interest in architecture and learn more about it.

"In Tallinn, there is also an international community interested in the local urban landscape and the architecture. It is only reasonable to conduct some of the tours in English. Among others, the tours will introduce some of the buildings from Old Town and outstanding landmarks from Soviet-era such as Tallinn City Hall, a Ministry of Foreign Affairs that was at first built for the Communist Party, and the National Library building in Tõnismäe. Also, it is a good opportunity to learn out more about the outskirts of Tallinn like Pirita, Lasnamäe or Kopli."

The guided tours, primarily free of charge, start at every hour, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, without registration except for tours of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Tallinn City Hall, Estonian Academy of Security Sciences, Toompea Castle and embassy-buildings.

The tours are created by the architects, designers, people related to the location and will be held by volunteers taking the role of guides.

The Open House concept was founded in London in 1992 to foster a better understanding of architecture outside the profession.

You can register for events at www.openhousetallinn.ee.

Schedule of English tours at Open House Tallinn 2021

Saturday, July 10

11 a.m. Film Museum

12 noon Põhjala Factory

Embassy of the Russian Federation (registration required)

Russian Culture Centre

1 p.m. Baltic Manufactory

Lurich building

Tondiraba ice hall

National Library of Estonia

2 p.m. Patarei Sea Fortress

Estonian Academy of Security Sciences (registration required)

3 p.m. Tallinn Art Hall

Tallinn City Hall (registration required)

Telia office

4 p.m. Ministry of Foreign Affairs (registration required)

Pipedrive office

Lasnamäe garage building

Sunday, July 11

11 a.m. Põhjala Factory

Pipedrive office

Film Museum

12 noon Baltic Manufactory

Telia office

12:30 p.m. Toompea Castle and Pikk Hermann (registration required)

1 p.m. Patarei Sea Fortress

Russian Culture Centre

Tondiraba ice hall

2 p.m. Porto Franco

Tallinn City Hall (registration required)

Lurich building

Estonian Academy of Security Sciences (registration required)

3 p.m. Porto Franco

National Library of Estonia

4 p.m. Tallinn Art Hall

Lasnamäe garage building

