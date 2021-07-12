Gallery: Estonia's culture minister attends Cannes Film Festival

Minister of Culture Anneli Ott (Center) visited Cannes Film Festival over the weekend and attended the premiere of "Kupee nr 6", the first film written by Estonians to feature in the festival's main program.

"Kupee nr 6" was written by screenwriters Andris Feldmanis and Livia Ulman, and produced by Riina Sildos, who is also Estonian.

During her visit, Ott also took part in various meetings and met with Jerome Paillard, director of the Cannes Film Market, Laimonas Ubavicius, director of the Lithuanian Film Institute, and Lasse Saarinen, director of the Finnish Film Institute.

"Cannes Film Festival is definitely a suitable place to establish and strengthen contacts with important people in the film world. It is important that the Estonian film industry develops both domestically and internationally," said Ot

