Estonian co-produced film receives Golden Globes award nomination

A film co-produced by Estonians has been nominated for the best foreign-language film award at the 79th Golden Globes awards it was announced on Monday.

"Compartment no: 6" is an Estonian-Finnish-Russian-German collaboration set on a long-distance Russian train.

The film was directed by Finn Juho Kuosmanen, had an Estonian producer Riina Sildos, while two screenwriters, Livia Ulman and Andris Feldmanis are also Estonian.

The film has already won the prestigious Grand Prix award at this year's Cannes Film Festival.

The winners will be announced on January 9.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!