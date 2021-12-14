Estonian co-produced film receives Golden Globes award nomination

News
Compartment No. 6
Compartment No. 6 Source: Sami Kuokkanen/Aamu Film Company
News

A film co-produced by Estonians has been nominated for the best foreign-language film award at the 79th Golden Globes awards it was announced on Monday.

"Compartment no: 6" is an Estonian-Finnish-Russian-German collaboration set on a long-distance Russian train.

The film was directed by Finn Juho Kuosmanen, had an Estonian producer Riina Sildos, while two screenwriters, Livia Ulman and Andris Feldmanis are also Estonian.

The film has already won the prestigious Grand Prix award at this year's Cannes Film Festival.

The winners will be announced on January 9.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:22

Entrepreneurs disturbed by lack of knowledge of EU climate package effects

09:55

Viljandi Hospital to end employment contracts with unvaccinated workers

09:34

Estonian co-produced film receives Golden Globes award nomination

09:09

Prosecutor: Several theories being investigated in Pääsküla explosion

08:36

Belarusian oil products still being exported through Estonia

13.12

Development plan: Estonia to get multiple launch rocket systems unit Updated

13.12

NATO jets in Baltics scrambled twice last week to escort Russian aircraft

13.12

Vaccines for children aged 5-11 reach Estonia

13.12

Minister: Several measures needed to bring down price of electricity

13.12

Top court to handle case of Saaremaa drunk driver

13.12

Tallinn stock exchange refuses to admit OA Coffee shares to trading

13.12

Major pulp mill halts production due to record electricity price Updated

13.12

Beyond PISA: Investment in top tech education key to Estonia's success

13.12

Estonia needs to nearly double CO2 emissions cuts in some sectors

13.12

Tarmo Hõbe to run T1 shopping mall

13.12

Sule: Coronavirus downtrend over, illness growing in Harju County

13.12

EDF concerned over low turnout at Okas snap training exercise

13.12

Professor: Higher education short €100 million

13.12

Poll: Kallas losing grounds among Reform voters

13.12

People hospitalized with Covid number 274, deaths 13

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

11.12

Travel restrictions for arrivals to Estonia from December 13

13.12

Person killed in explosion on Pääsküla hiking trail

13.12

Tarmo Hõbe to run T1 shopping mall

13.12

Major pulp mill halts production due to record electricity price Updated

13.12

Sule: Coronavirus downtrend over, illness growing in Harju County

11.12

Ambassador: Finland's purchase of F-35 jets also beneficial for Estonia

13.12

People hospitalized with Covid number 274, deaths 13

13.12

Registration for free B1 Estonian classes opens on December 13 Updated

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: