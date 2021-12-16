21 best Estonian movies of 2021

News
"Vee peal" (On the Water) Source: A still from the film.
News

Despite the fact that there were times when cinemas were either closed or there was simply nothing special to show there in 2021, we can be completely satisfied with the film year in Estonia, ERR's culture portal writes. There were feature films worth watching again years from now, there were strong documentaries and a number of short films were made that deserved much more attention than they got. The culture portal ranked the 21 best domestic films released this year.

1. "Vee peal" (On the Water), directed by Peeter Simm.
2. "Mu kallid laibad" (My Dear Corpses), directed by German Golub
3. "Kratt" (Golem), directed by Rasmus Merivoo
4. "Kolmapäev" (Wednesday), directed by Eeva Mägi
5. "u.Q", directed Ivar Murd
6. "Üht kaotust igavesti kandsin" (A Loss of Something Ever Felt), directed by Carlos Lesmes
7. "Üks imeline mees" (A Most Exquisite Man), directed by Jonas Taul
8. "Muusika, mida ma veel ei tea" (Music I Don't Know Yet), directed by Aleksandr Heifets
9. "Pingeväljade aednik" (The Gardener of Tension Fields), directed by Katri Rannastu, Joosep Matjus
10. "Davai Igrajem" (Let's Play), directed by Taavi Arus
11. "Mia ja Liki" (Mia and Liki), directed by Katrin Tegova
12. "Elu on töö on elu" (Life is Work is Life), directed Jan-Erik Nõgisto
13. "Vigurvänt Volli" (Trickster Volli), directed by Rao Heidmets 
14. "Rauaniit" (Iron Thread), directed my Maria Aua
15. "Taaskohtumine" (Reunion), directed by Ülo Pikkov
16. "Vanaema, saa tuttavaks" (Grandma, meet Mary), directed by Kaire Russ
17. "Lil Eesti" (Lil Estonia), directed by Taavi Arus
18. "Päris Rannap" (Real Rannap), directed by Aleksander Ots
19. "DeStudio. Pohmakas" (DeStudio. Hangover), directed by Marianne Kõver
20. "Patarei", directed by Riho Västrik
21. "Kuningas" (King), directed by Teresa Juksaar

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

Related

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:52

Some 3,500 people have used option to get vaccinated at home

18:27

Rise in labor costs faster than EU average in third quarter

18:02

Peeter Ernits: Why is the cabinet hiding culprits of cold storage scandal?

17:31

Olympic Committee gives Anett Kontaveit and her trainer €15,000

17:07

Health minister: No more restrictions to be eased for start of new year

16:39

Louis Kahn Estonia foundation claims foreign ministry cultural award

16:10

Justice chancellor: We try to create clarity instead of more confusion

15:36

21 best Estonian movies of 2021

15:05

PM presents four counterarguments for Center's energy VAT reduction idea

14:39

Estonia to decide on use of Janssen booster doses before year's end

14:11

Institutions must create possibility to inform of internal offenses

13:45

US defense budget holds €175 million for Baltics

13:29

11 p.m. closing time restriction to be eased for New Year's celebrations Updated

13:18

Foreign affairs committee chair: Russia attempting to destroy NATO

12:45

Wiiralt scholarship laureates announced

12:11

Russian ambassador: Much room for development in Estonian-Russian relations

11:32

Estonia to put three 5G frequency authorizations up for auction

11:20

Ministry denies Belarus goods transiting through Estonia breach sanctions

10:59

Health Board: 259 hospitalized covid patients, 647 new cases

10:24

Tallink hopes to reach 70 percent of pre-pandemic passenger level in summer

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

11.12

Travel restrictions for arrivals to Estonia from December 13

13:29

11 p.m. closing time restriction to be eased for New Year's celebrations Updated

15.12

Tallinn's New Year's Eve fireworks show to be held at Inglirand Beach

09:26

Minister proposes relaxation of Estonia's foreign worker hiring rules

15.12

Tallink suspends Tallinn-Stockholm line for one month

10:59

Health Board: 259 hospitalized covid patients, 647 new cases

15.12

Government to decide events' time limit for end of year on Thursday

11:20

Ministry denies Belarus goods transiting through Estonia breach sanctions

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: