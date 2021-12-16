21 best Estonian movies of 2021

Despite the fact that there were times when cinemas were either closed or there was simply nothing special to show there in 2021, we can be completely satisfied with the film year in Estonia, ERR's culture portal writes. There were feature films worth watching again years from now, there were strong documentaries and a number of short films were made that deserved much more attention than they got. The culture portal ranked the 21 best domestic films released this year.

1. "Vee peal" (On the Water), directed by Peeter Simm.

2. "Mu kallid laibad" (My Dear Corpses), directed by German Golub

3. "Kratt" (Golem), directed by Rasmus Merivoo

4. "Kolmapäev" (Wednesday), directed by Eeva Mägi

5. "u.Q", directed Ivar Murd

6. "Üht kaotust igavesti kandsin" (A Loss of Something Ever Felt), directed by Carlos Lesmes

7. "Üks imeline mees" (A Most Exquisite Man), directed by Jonas Taul

8. "Muusika, mida ma veel ei tea" (Music I Don't Know Yet), directed by Aleksandr Heifets

9. "Pingeväljade aednik" (The Gardener of Tension Fields), directed by Katri Rannastu, Joosep Matjus

10. "Davai Igrajem" (Let's Play), directed by Taavi Arus

11. "Mia ja Liki" (Mia and Liki), directed by Katrin Tegova

12. "Elu on töö on elu" (Life is Work is Life), directed Jan-Erik Nõgisto

13. "Vigurvänt Volli" (Trickster Volli), directed by Rao Heidmets

14. "Rauaniit" (Iron Thread), directed my Maria Aua

15. "Taaskohtumine" (Reunion), directed by Ülo Pikkov

16. "Vanaema, saa tuttavaks" (Grandma, meet Mary), directed by Kaire Russ

17. "Lil Eesti" (Lil Estonia), directed by Taavi Arus

18. "Päris Rannap" (Real Rannap), directed by Aleksander Ots

19. "DeStudio. Pohmakas" (DeStudio. Hangover), directed by Marianne Kõver

20. "Patarei", directed by Riho Västrik

21. "Kuningas" (King), directed by Teresa Juksaar

