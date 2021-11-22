Gallery: PÖFF Shorts winning works announced
At Saturday's award ceremony at the Kopli tram depot, the international short film and animation festival PÖFF Shorts announced its winning films.
Teresa Juksaar's short film "The King" (Estonia, 2021), Hugo Covarrubias's animated film "Alive" (Chile, 2021) and Danech San's feature film "Sunrise in My Mind" (Cambodia, 2020) were nominated for the American Film Academy.
The winning films can be seen on November 21 at 6:15 p.m. and November 28 at 6:45 p.m. at Coca-Cola Plaza cinema.
On November 28, at 2.15 p.m., films will also be shown at the Tartu Electric Theater.
The short film and animation festival PÖFF Shorts will remain in cinemas as a side program until November 26.
The 25th Black Nights Film Festival will continue until November 28.
PÖFF Shorts national competition program
Presenter: High Voltage
Jury: Josef Fülöp, Carla Vulpiani, Aleksander Tsapov
Best Short Film
"King" (Estonia, 2021)
Director: Teresa Juksaar
Mentioned by the Jury
"One Wonderful Man" (Estonia, 2021)
Director: Jonas Taul
Animation competition program
Jury: Paul Mas, Sabine Anderson, Helen Unt
Best Short Film
Presenter: PÖFF
"Elajas" (Chile, 2021)
Director: Hugo Covarrubias
Mentioned by the Jury
"Night Bus" (Taiwan, 2020)
Director: Joe Hsieh
Best Children's Animation
"Vanille" (France / Switzerland, 2020)
Director: Guillaume Lorin
Children's animation mentioned by the jury
"Landing" (Finland, 2021)
Director: Kaisa Pentti
NEW TALENTS jury award for the best student animation
Presenter: Estonian Academy of Arts
"With love, father" (Czech Republic / Slovakia, 2020)
Director: Diana Cam Van Nguyen
Student animation mentioned by the NEW TALENTS Jury
"Chest" (France, 2020)
Directors: Yuanqing CAI, Nathan CRABOT, Houzhi HUANG, Mikolaj JANIW, Mandimby LEBON, Théo TRAN NGOC
Short film competition program
Jury: Hossein Eidizadeh, Sushma Khadepaun, Tiina Savi
Best Short Film
Presenter: PÖFF
"The Sunrise in My Mind" (Cambodia, 2020)
Director: Danech San
Mentioned by the Jury
"Colonel crying behind redheads" (Hungary, 2020)
Director: Gergő V. Nagy
NEW TALENTS jury award for the best student film
Presenter: Tallinn University Baltic Film, Media, Arts and Communication Institute
"Reflecting on the Weather" (the U.K, 2020)
Director: Gardar Thor Thorkelsson
NEW TALENTS student film mentioned by the jury
"Paradise" (Poland, 2020)
Director: Agnieszka Nowosielska
--
