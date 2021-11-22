Gallery: PÖFF Shorts winning works announced

At Saturday's award ceremony at the Kopli tram depot, the international short film and animation festival PÖFF Shorts announced its winning films.

Teresa Juksaar's short film "The King" (Estonia, 2021), Hugo Covarrubias's animated film "Alive" (Chile, 2021) and Danech San's feature film "Sunrise in My Mind" (Cambodia, 2020) were nominated for the American Film Academy.

The winning films can be seen on November 21 at 6:15 p.m. and November 28 at 6:45 p.m. at Coca-Cola Plaza cinema.

On November 28, at 2.15 p.m., films will also be shown at the Tartu Electric Theater.

The short film and animation festival PÖFF Shorts will remain in cinemas as a side program until November 26.

The 25th Black Nights Film Festival will continue until November 28.

PÖFF Shorts national competition program

Presenter: High Voltage

Jury: Josef Fülöp, Carla Vulpiani, Aleksander Tsapov

Best Short Film

"King" (Estonia, 2021)

Director: Teresa Juksaar

Mentioned by the Jury

"One Wonderful Man" (Estonia, 2021)

Director: Jonas Taul

Animation competition program

Jury: Paul Mas, Sabine Anderson, Helen Unt

Best Short Film

Presenter: PÖFF

"Elajas" (Chile, 2021)

Director: Hugo Covarrubias

Mentioned by the Jury

"Night Bus" (Taiwan, 2020)

Director: Joe Hsieh

Best Children's Animation

"Vanille" (France / Switzerland, 2020)

Director: Guillaume Lorin

Children's animation mentioned by the jury

"Landing" (Finland, 2021)

Director: Kaisa Pentti

NEW TALENTS jury award for the best student animation

Presenter: Estonian Academy of Arts

"With love, father" (Czech Republic / Slovakia, 2020)

Director: Diana Cam Van Nguyen

Student animation mentioned by the NEW TALENTS Jury

"Chest" (France, 2020)

Directors: Yuanqing CAI, Nathan CRABOT, Houzhi HUANG, Mikolaj JANIW, Mandimby LEBON, Théo TRAN NGOC

Short film competition program

Jury: Hossein Eidizadeh, Sushma Khadepaun, Tiina Savi

Best Short Film

Presenter: PÖFF

"The Sunrise in My Mind" (Cambodia, 2020)

Director: Danech San

Mentioned by the Jury

"Colonel crying behind redheads" (Hungary, 2020)

Director: Gergő V. Nagy

NEW TALENTS jury award for the best student film

Presenter: Tallinn University Baltic Film, Media, Arts and Communication Institute

"Reflecting on the Weather" (the U.K, 2020)

Director: Gardar Thor Thorkelsson

NEW TALENTS student film mentioned by the jury

"Paradise" (Poland, 2020)

Director: Agnieszka Nowosielska

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!