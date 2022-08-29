'Sierra' takes two awards at Turku Animated Film Festival

Sander Joon's animation "Sierra" won two awards at the Turku Animated Film Festival (TAFF). The judges deemed the film worthy of the best professional film award and "Sierra" also took home the audience award.

"Sierra" is about a boy who becomes a tire during an amateur rally event. The film, that premiered earlier this year, has won around 20 awards from various festivals by now.

The animation has previously been awarded the Arte Short Film Prize at the Filmfest Dresden, gotten the audience award at GLAS Animation, main prize from the Prime the Animation festival in Valencia, as well as awards from the Animatricks and Animafest Cyprus festivals. "Sierra" has also won awards qualifying it for an Oscar from San Francisco and the Palm Springs ShortFest.

It is possible to catch the film in Estonia at the Sõprus movie theater on September 1 and 8. A special screening will be held at the Sõpruse Kai hall at Noblessner on September 1 during which "Sierra" will be played four times in a row.

"Sierra" was directed and written by Sander Joon who is also the animation's head artist. The producers are Aurelia Aasa (AAA Creative) and Erik Heinsalu (BOP! Animation). The soundtrack is by Misha Panfilov, with Matis Rei as sound director. The animations have been done by Henri Kaido Veermäe, Valya Paneva, Teresa Baroet and Sander Joon, backgrounds by Hleb Kuftseryn.

