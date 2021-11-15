Black Nights Film Festival children's program draws attention to prejudice

News
A scene from the animation
A scene from the animation "Mussels and Fries" Source: Kaader filmist
News

The children's animation program of the Black Nights Film Festival Short Films and Animation Festival is full of adventures this year.

The Estonian Children's Literature Center chose the films that will screen in Estonian in Artis Cinema over the next week.

Director of the Children's Literature Center Triin Soone said: "In a good picture book, we consider the text, pictures, the idea of the story and the composition equally important. I believe that in the case of a film, the same elements are equally important. We have a good selection."

Twelve films from eight countries were chosen for the international animation competition program from France to South Korea and Finland.

Chen Yang's film "Red" (Germany) will premiere at the event. The film tells a story of a girl who lives in a red world and discovers other colors by accident.

"The films offer a new look on family, nature and our assumptions," head of the animation program Vassilis Kroustallis said.

The program was pieced together by Triin Soone, Ulla Saar and Kadri Naanu from the center.

On Saturday, November 20 from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., a family morning will take place at the center where the participants can make their own animation.

The program can be seen in Artis Cinema on November 20 at 3:30 p.m. and on Sunday, November 21 at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

Related

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:36

LSM: Bears no longer bothering Latvian border residents

17:11

Black Nights Film Festival children's program draws attention to prejudice

16:58

EU extends scope of Belarus sanctions Updated

16:48

Estonia's IT sector will be short of 7,000 employees in coming years

16:20

Court closes proceedings for Center Party €50,000 prohibited donation case

15:51

Reform members push back on Ansip's criticism of prime minister

15:18

Reform MEP: Reform cannot be held hostage by Martin Helme

15:05

Baltic presidents discuss Belarus, security Updated

14:49

Librarians worried about TLÜ's decision to cut information science studies

13:24

Kontaveit advances to semifinals despite group stage loss

12:53

Crisis department chief: Situation in hospitals more hopeful

12:26

Court suspends nurse suspected of counterfeiting COVID-19 certificates

11:51

No agreement on extending validity of coronavirus recovery certificate

11:26

Latvian president: Still too early to compare pandemic management styles

11:02

Health Board: 544 patients, 511 new cases, 17 deaths

10:25

More than 600 people vaccinated at Tallinn's Freedom Square center

09:54

SDE board member: Party to announce Tallinn leaders on Monday

09:35

Estonia, Lithuania, UK and France take part in Põhjakonn military exercise

09:03

7,400 fewer people unemployed in Estonia's third quarter

08:35

Estonia's child vaccination rate fell 10 percent over last decade

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

13.11

Estonia's Covid travel restrictions on arrivals from Monday, November 15

06.11

Estonia's Covid travel restrictions on arrivals starting Monday, November 8

14.11

Külli Taro: People increasingly less afraid of virus than restrictions

14.11

Sunday talk shows: Reform rating plummeting because of Kallas

14.11

Shorter booster dose period raising questions

11:02

Health Board: 544 patients, 511 new cases, 17 deaths

08:04

New event attendance limits apply in Estonia from Monday

14.11

Patients hospitalized with Covid number 542

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: