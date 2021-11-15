Black Nights Film Festival children's program draws attention to prejudice

The children's animation program of the Black Nights Film Festival Short Films and Animation Festival is full of adventures this year.

The Estonian Children's Literature Center chose the films that will screen in Estonian in Artis Cinema over the next week.

Director of the Children's Literature Center Triin Soone said: "In a good picture book, we consider the text, pictures, the idea of the story and the composition equally important. I believe that in the case of a film, the same elements are equally important. We have a good selection."

Twelve films from eight countries were chosen for the international animation competition program from France to South Korea and Finland.

Chen Yang's film "Red" (Germany) will premiere at the event. The film tells a story of a girl who lives in a red world and discovers other colors by accident.

"The films offer a new look on family, nature and our assumptions," head of the animation program Vassilis Kroustallis said.

The program was pieced together by Triin Soone, Ulla Saar and Kadri Naanu from the center.

On Saturday, November 20 from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., a family morning will take place at the center where the participants can make their own animation.

The program can be seen in Artis Cinema on November 20 at 3:30 p.m. and on Sunday, November 21 at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.

