Sander Joon's animation 'Sierra' shortlisted for Oscar

News
"Sierra" Source: Film still.
News

The Academy Awards have shortlisted Sander Joon's "Sierra," bringing it one step closer to a nomination for best animated short.

"Sierra" was eligible for an Academy Award in Animated Short thanks to wins at AFI Fest, San Francisco, and Palm Springs ShortFest. The Estonian animated film have been chosen for over 130 festivals and have received over 40 awards. Valencia, Animatricks, Turku, Viborg, Animafest Cyprus, Fantoche and Cinekid, to name a few. 

In addition to "Sierra", the short animation shortlist also includes "Black slide," "The boy, the mole, the fox and the horse," "The debutante," "The flying sailor," "The garbage man," "Ice merchants," "It's nice in here," "More than I want to remember," "My year of dicks," "New moon," "An ostrich told me the world is fake and I think I believe it," "Passenger," "Save Ralph" and "Steakhouse."

Estonia also nominated Ove Musting's "Kalev" for Best Foreign Language Film at the Academy Awards, but it did not make the cut.

The official list of nominees will be announced on January 24 and the awards ceremony will take place on March 12.

Editor: Kristina Kersa

