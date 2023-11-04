Animated short 'Miisufy' wins special jury mention at LA film festival

"Miisufy" Source: Still from the animation.
Liisi Grünberg's debut animated film "Miisufy" wins the Special Jury Mention at the American Film Institute's AFI Fest: "It comes out of the gate swinging with its unique and distinct illustrations – it took us through a journey in its world," the jury says.

"Miisufy" centers on Miisu, a digital cat who starts a rebellion against humans in an app called Miisufy. "We decided to flip the logic of the app and look at the situation from the perspective of digital pets," explained director Liisi Grünberg.

"I'm happy that the first award for 'Miisufy' came from Los Angeles. The American Film Institute's AFI Fest takes place on Hollywood Boulevard in the heart of Los Angeles. Last year, 'Sierra' won the top prize for animation at the same festival," Aurelia Aasa, the producer of the film said. "It's heartwarming to see that the new film was also a hit with LA audiences."

Liisi Grünberg, an illustrator and animator who has contributed to a number of animated films, directed and created "Miisufy." Among other things, she worked on the music video "Copters". Grünberg's illustrations have appeared on the covers of both Müürileht and the comic magazine Kuš.

"Miisufy" was screened at the DOK Leipzig short film pitching forum Short n' Sweet as well as at the Short Film Market of the Riga International Short Film Festival. The film premiered at the Helsinki International Film Festival in September of this year and has since been screened at festivals in Europe and America.

On November 10 "Miisufy" will be screened in Estonia as part of PÖFF Shorts.

Editor: Kristina Kersa

