Exhibition about falling asleep on display at Museum of Applied Art

"Uneversum: Rhythms and Spaces." Source: Evert Palmets
The new exhibition "Uneversum: Rhythms and Spaces" explores radical ideas about sleeping, time and timekeeping.

"The exhibition juxtaposes everyday things with design initiatives and artworks to show how the time and space for sleeping has been re-conceptualized and how it affects us today," Sandra Nuut, the curator of the exhibition, explained.

"The visions of sleep we see today look in multiple directions, combining modern technology, recycling and craftsmanship with personal experience, science, fantasy and cognition," the curator said.

Norman Orro in his work "Organic Noise Machine" examines how we relate to sound and noise as a result of sleep deprivation.

"Uneversum. Rhythms and Spaces." Source: Suzanne Zhang

Helga Schmid's installation "Circadian Dreams" functions as both a space and a clock, where each 12 minutes correspond to a 24-hour day and each minute represents two hours.

Visitors who attended kindergarten in Estonia during the 1970s and 1980s will encounter some familiar sights. These include Niina Eigi's bed designed for the Piilupesa kindergarten at the Haabneeme Kirov Fishing Kolkhoz and the modular bed that Helle Gans designed for Pärnu KEK's Trall kindergarten. 

"Rhythms and Spaces" is open until January 28.

"Uneversum: Rhythms and Spaces." Source: Evert Palmets

Editor: Kristina Kersa

