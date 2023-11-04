Gallery: 7th Tallinn Illustrations Triennial winners announced

News
The 7th Tallinn Illustrations Triennial, 2023.
Open gallery
18 photos
News

On Friday, November 3, the 7th Tallinn Illustrations Triennial "The Power of Pictures" opened at the Estonian Museum of Architecture, featuring illustrations from 82 book artists worldwide.

During the exhibition opening, the winner of this year's triennial grand prize was announced, and it goes to Polish illustrator Joanna Concejo.

"Joanna Concejo is one of the most recognized and esteemed illustrators. Her distinctive and sensitive style, richness in detail and precision, unexpected discoveries, 'out-of-the-box' thinking charm and evoke admiration. Many artists try to copy her, but achieving that level of sensitivity is challenging, as we can see in Joanna's pictures," said the triennial curator and children's literature center art expert Viive Noor.

The second prize was awarded to Elena Odriozola from Spain, and the third prize went to Rebeca Luciani from Argentina.

Several special awards were also given. Children's Literature Center award went to Kristi Kangilaski for illustrations in the book "Suur rüütel" ("The Great Knight").

National Library of Estonia award was given to artist Anu Kalm, whose illustrations in the book "Pisike puu" ("Tiny Tree") attract attention by reflecting the spirit of the era through folk motifs. The book aims to support children's interest in reading from a young age.

Estonian Graphic Designers Association award was given to Martin Jarrie (France), and Estonian Artists' Association award went to Regina Lukk-Toompere, with young artist recognition awarded to Liis Roden.

IBBY Estonia awarded a diploma to Annalisa Bollini from Italy for her special, sensitive, and detailed illustration in a picture book.

The international jury included Dr. Ali Boozari (Iran), Glenda Sburelin (Italy), Katalin Szegedi (Hungary), Amanda Mijangos (Mexico), Aljoscha Blau (Germany), and Josep Antoni Tàssies (Spain).

The Illustrations Triennial is open until December 3. Meanwhile, at the Children's Literature Centre, the exhibition "Learn to Look, Learn to Speak" by the winner of the previous triennial, Mexican artist Amanda Mijangos, is also open.

The curator of the triennial is Viive Noor, and the exhibition designer is Mae Kivilo. Organizers are Estonian Children's Literature Center, Estonian Graphic Designers Association and National Library of Estonia. Triennial is supported by the City of Tallinn, Ministry of Culture, Cultural Endowment of Estonia, Estonian Museum of Architecture, Estonian Publishers' Association, IBBY Estonia, and Estonian Artists' Association.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristina Kersa

Related

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:42

Narva residents donate stones to repave Town Hall Square for over 20 years Updated

11:29

Gallery: 7th Tallinn Illustrations Triennial winners announced

11:09

Estonian chess champion Mai Narva defeats world number two

10:33

Animated short 'Miisufy' wins special jury mention at LA film festival

10:05

Gallery: Black Nights Film Festival opens in Tallinn

09:37

Russia temporarily closes Ivangorod border crossing in February

03.11

New bill layouts legal basis for voting with smart devices

03.11

EDF colonel: Russia hoping for success on propaganda front

03.11

Heritage Board surprised by Tallinn's plan for Linnahall area

03.11

Indian and Chinese soft power is growing in Estonia

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

03.11

Estonia permits Taiwan to open representative office in Tallinn

02.11

Tallinn plans Linnahall area redevelopment, demolition not ruled out

03.11

Teachers to hold warning strike in schools, kindergartens next Friday

03.11

Indian and Chinese soft power is growing in Estonia

03.11

Nordecon to build Golden Gate office building in Tallinn

03.11

Interior minister threatens to deport people who take Russian citizenship Updated

03.11

Longtime MP, former minister Kaia Iva dies after serious illness

03.11

Heritage Board surprised by Tallinn's plan for Linnahall area

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: