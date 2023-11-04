Gallery: 7th Tallinn Illustrations Triennial winners announced

On Friday, November 3, the 7th Tallinn Illustrations Triennial "The Power of Pictures" opened at the Estonian Museum of Architecture, featuring illustrations from 82 book artists worldwide.

During the exhibition opening, the winner of this year's triennial grand prize was announced, and it goes to Polish illustrator Joanna Concejo.

"Joanna Concejo is one of the most recognized and esteemed illustrators. Her distinctive and sensitive style, richness in detail and precision, unexpected discoveries, 'out-of-the-box' thinking charm and evoke admiration. Many artists try to copy her, but achieving that level of sensitivity is challenging, as we can see in Joanna's pictures," said the triennial curator and children's literature center art expert Viive Noor.

The second prize was awarded to Elena Odriozola from Spain, and the third prize went to Rebeca Luciani from Argentina.

Several special awards were also given. Children's Literature Center award went to Kristi Kangilaski for illustrations in the book "Suur rüütel" ("The Great Knight").

National Library of Estonia award was given to artist Anu Kalm, whose illustrations in the book "Pisike puu" ("Tiny Tree") attract attention by reflecting the spirit of the era through folk motifs. The book aims to support children's interest in reading from a young age.

Estonian Graphic Designers Association award was given to Martin Jarrie (France), and Estonian Artists' Association award went to Regina Lukk-Toompere, with young artist recognition awarded to Liis Roden.

IBBY Estonia awarded a diploma to Annalisa Bollini from Italy for her special, sensitive, and detailed illustration in a picture book.

The international jury included Dr. Ali Boozari (Iran), Glenda Sburelin (Italy), Katalin Szegedi (Hungary), Amanda Mijangos (Mexico), Aljoscha Blau (Germany), and Josep Antoni Tàssies (Spain).

The Illustrations Triennial is open until December 3. Meanwhile, at the Children's Literature Centre, the exhibition "Learn to Look, Learn to Speak" by the winner of the previous triennial, Mexican artist Amanda Mijangos, is also open.

The curator of the triennial is Viive Noor, and the exhibition designer is Mae Kivilo. Organizers are Estonian Children's Literature Center, Estonian Graphic Designers Association and National Library of Estonia. Triennial is supported by the City of Tallinn, Ministry of Culture, Cultural Endowment of Estonia, Estonian Museum of Architecture, Estonian Publishers' Association, IBBY Estonia, and Estonian Artists' Association.

