Photos: Estonian, Spanish illustrators' show opens at Children's Lit Center

Tuesday marked the opening of "Reflections," a joint new exhibition by Estonian and Spanish illustrators at the Estonian Children's Literature Center also included in the program of this year's Iberofest cultural festival.

The idea behind the exhibition is to reflect the cultures of both Estonia and Spain through fairytales, Children's Literature Center art expert and curator Viive Noor said according to a press release.

"There are stories that are found worldwide with little local variations, but there are also stories that were only told in certain regions," Noor highlighted. "Estonian artists tried to find Spanish fairytales they liked and illustrate them, while Spanish artists did the same with Estonian fairytales."

Complicating the task was the accessibility of these stories, as participants had to limit themselves to those that have been translated, she continued.

"We approached the theme a bit more broadly, and also allowed for illustrations of original stories if they were similar in nature to fairytales," the curator explained. "Now everyone can decide for themselves whether the reflections ended up clear and distinct or whether they ended up more like funhouse mirrors."

"Reflections" features illustrations by 15 Estonian and ten Spanish artists.

Participating from Estonia are Katrin Erlich, Kadi Kurema, Anne Linnamägi, Regina Lukk-Toompere, Jüri Mildeberg, Piret Mildeberg, Piret Niinepuu-Kiik, Viive Noor, Catherine Zarip, Urmas Vilk, Tiina Mariam Reinsalu, Anne Pikkov, Ulla Saar, Kadri Ilves and Liis Roden.

Representing Spain are Borja González, Mayte Alvarado, Adolfo Serra, Pep Brocal, Raquel Aparicio, Miguel Monkc, Sandra Rilova, Laura Pérez Granel, Pablo Pérez Monforte and L.C. "Bonpa."

Visitors can likewise browse an exhibition by the same name, compiled by Stuudio 14, at the center's Fairytale Attic.

The exhibitions will be open at the Estonian Children's Literature Center through Wednesday, July 31.

