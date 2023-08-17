Joanna Concejo's illustrations on display at Children's Literature Center

Until the end of September, the Estonian Children's Literature Center is hosting a solo exhibition by Polish-French artist and illustrator Joanna Concejo.

"Joanna Concejo is one of the most recognized and respected illustrators in the world today. Her personal and sensitive handwriting, wealth of detail and accuracy, ability to approach everyday topics in an attractive way, her unexpected findings and 'out of the box' thinking are charming and awe-inspiring. Many artists try to imitate her, but it is difficult to achieve the sensibility that we find in Joanna's pictures. It is a great pleasure that we can show here a small selection of her work, both in the form of pictures and books," Viive Noor, the exhibition's curator, said.

Concejo is a Polish-born artist and illustrator who lives and works in France. In addition to illustration, she also works in sculpture and ceramics and teaches illustration.

Concejo has illustrated more than 20 books, for which she has received several prestigious awards such as Calabria Incantata "Abracalabria" Altomonte (2004), IBBY Polish Book of the Year (2013), Bologna Ragazzi for the illustrations of the book "Lost Soul" with text by Olga Tokarczuk (2018), Musée d'Illustration Jeunesse/Moulins Gand Prix for "Sénégal" (2021) and others.

Her illustrations have been exhibited all over the world – in Portugal, Italy, Poland, Taiwan, South Korea, France and elsewhere, including the Biennale of Contemporary Art in Busan, the Illustrators' Exhibition of the Bologna Children's Book Fair and the International Illustration Biennale "Illustrarte."

In 2015, the Estonian Children's Literature Center hosted Concejo's first group exhibition in Estonia, "It's always tea-time," and in 2020 she won an award at the Tallinn Illustration Triennial.

