Estonian illustrators make final of Bologna Children's Book Fair

Works by three Estonian illustrators – Pamela Samel, Gertrud Oberg and Ulla Saar – have made the final of the 57th illustrations competition of the Bologna Children's Book Fair.

In all, works by 4,345 artists from 91 countries or regions all over the world were submitted. The judges picked out 15 finalists three of whom are from Estonia.

Pamela Samel submitted illustrations from Liis Kivirand's book "Toru" (2021, Päike ja Pilv). The book's idea won third place at the Põlvepikuraamat competition in 2021. Samel's background is in art education and textile.

Young Estonian graphic artist Gertrud Oberg made the final with her drawings in the role-playing book "His Majesty the Worm." Oberg has graduated from the Põlva Art School and studies classical art.

Ulla Saar sent in illustrations in Liis Sein's book "Mona isepäine isa" (2022, Pegasus). She is an illustrator with a background in architecture who brings a modern designer approach to book illustrations.

The fair's illustrations exhibition was first held in 1967. The 56th exhibition competition in 2022 featured works by Estonian illustrator Marja-Liisa Plats from Triinu Laan's children's book "Luukere Juhani juhtumised."

This year's fair will be held March 6-9.

