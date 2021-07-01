Applications to Estonian Academy of Arts passed last year's record

Estonian Academy of Arts Source: pressimaterjalid
This year, 1,050 applications were submitted to the curriculums of the Estonian Academy of Arts, which an increase of more than 50 percent on last year. It is also a new record of the last decade.

"We are really glad that we crossed the magical thousand, on the one hand, we see an increasing interest in arts and culture in Estonia, but on the other hand it shows that design, architecture and restoration experts are increasingly valued in our economic landscape and the reputation of art is rising," rector of the academy Mart Kalm said.

In particular, the number of applications for bachelor's studies increased, and the number of applications for doctoral studies also increased.

There have also been significant shifts in the choice of specialties. The largest increase in the number of applications in the first level of higher education this year was art science (36 applications, increase 100 percent), glass, ceramics, jewelery and wrought iron (58 applications, increase 93 percent) and fashion, textile and accessory design (72 applications, increase 44 percent). Compared to last year, fewer applications were submitted to the industrial and digital product design curriculum (51 applications, change 28 percent)

Graphic design continues to be the most popular bachelor's degree specialty, receiving 107 applications this year (91 last year), which means that an average of 8.8 people are competing for one study place. In second place is photography, where 5.4 people are fighting for one place. This is followed by an animation competition with 5.1 and a fashion, textile and accessory design competition with 4 people in one place.

International programs made the biggest leap in the number of applications from master's level curricula: animation (33 applications, an increase of 50 percent) and interaction design (66 applications, an increase of 25 percent). The master's degree programs with the largest competitors are also international specialties - graphic design with a competition of 7.9 people and interaction design with a competition of 5.5 people. EAA's international curricula received a total of 264 applications from 66 countries around the world this year.

The popularity of doctoral studies at the Academy of Arts has also increased slightly. Seven more people are pursuing doctoral studies than last year. The biggest competition is for the doctoral program in art and design, where 11.5 people apply.

Entrance exams run until July 6 and results will be announced on July 9.

--

Editor: Roberta Vaino

