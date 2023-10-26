Gallery: Wildlife photography exhibition opens in Tallinn's Freedom Square

The best works from this year's edition of "Bloodless Hunt," a wildlife photography hunt with a more than quarter-century history, are now on display at an open-air exhibition at Tallinn's Freedom Square (Vabaduse väljak).

A total of 41 nature photographers took part in the 26th photo hunt, which was held in the forests of the Valga County village of Taagepera. While the target of this year's event was the squirrel, Val Rajasaar nonetheless snagged the competition's top prize with a photo of a family of moose.

Rajasaar recalled that the animals weren't inclined to reveal themselves, as the spring calving season was still underway. Thus he opted to spend two nights and early mornings parked at more or less the same spot on the bank of the Õhne River.

"On the last morning, a cow with her calf finally came along the river, and luckily ended up in the frame too," the photographer said. "Lollygagging is occasionally much needed and sometimes even surprising."

Kaarel Vahtramäe earned this year's State Forest Management Center (RMK) special prize with an early-morning shot of a squirrel munching on seeds up in the crown of an elm tree.

The nearly 70-photo exhibition will remain up in Freedom Square through November 5.

