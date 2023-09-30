Anke Ellik retrospective photography exhibition opens in Telliskivi

A pop-up exhibition of works by the late photographer Anke Ellik opened in Tallinn's Telliskivi district on Friday, September 29. "The Poetry of Capturing the Moment" features 17 black-and-white images captured by Ellik from 2017 to 2022.

According to curator Ave Sophia Tölpt, the exhibition is both a tribute to, and a timeless retrospective of, one of the extraordinary achievements of a woman, who had a tremendous zest for life. The exhibition also includes an invitation for viewers to donate to the cancer treatment charity "Gift of Life."

"Anke evolved into a photographer, who could capture people in ways that revealed their true essence. She was particularly good at capturing children in her work, and she loved portraits that told a story, immersed the viewer and created unique perspectives," said Tölpt.

"In her work, Anke valued time and moments that carry something with them and inspire us to live more."

The main theme of the exhibition is things captured spontaneously and in the moment. "Anke managed to take tens of thousands of pictures in her lifetime, and the years 2018-2019, which were the most prolific for her, can be considered as the high points of her photography. The 17 works selected convey both her unique eye and her talent," Tölpt added.

Anke Ellik's teacher was Kaupo Kikkas, one of the pioneers of Estonian photography. According to Kikkas, Ellik was a deep photographer, who always tried to find her own way and never settled for what already existed or had been done by someone else.

"It seemed to me that she was only just beginning to find her photographic path, so we can only try to imagine all the pictures that were left untaken due to the injustice of life's brevity," Kikkas said.

The exhibition "The Poetry of Capturing the Moment. Anke Ellik. Retrospective" is open until November 30 at Tallinn's Telliskivi Creative City.

More information about how to make a donation to the "Gift of Life" cancer treatment charity can be found here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!