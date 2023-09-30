Anke Ellik retrospective photography exhibition opens in Telliskivi

News
The Anke Ellik photgraphy exhibition at the Telliskivi pop-up gallery.
The Anke Ellik photgraphy exhibition at the Telliskivi pop-up gallery. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

A pop-up exhibition of works by the late photographer Anke Ellik opened in Tallinn's Telliskivi district on Friday, September 29. "The Poetry of Capturing the Moment" features 17 black-and-white images captured by Ellik from 2017 to 2022.

According to curator Ave Sophia Tölpt, the exhibition is both a tribute to, and a timeless retrospective of, one of the extraordinary achievements of a woman, who had a tremendous zest for life. The exhibition also includes an invitation for viewers to donate to the cancer treatment charity "Gift of Life."

"Anke evolved into a photographer, who could capture people in ways that revealed their true essence. She was particularly good at capturing children in her work, and she loved portraits that told a story, immersed the viewer and created unique perspectives," said Tölpt.

"In her work, Anke valued time and moments that carry something with them and inspire us to live more."

The main theme of the exhibition is things captured spontaneously and in the moment. "Anke managed to take tens of thousands of pictures in her lifetime, and the years 2018-2019, which were the most prolific for her, can be considered as the high points of her photography. The 17 works selected convey both her unique eye and her talent," Tölpt added.

Anke Ellik's teacher was Kaupo Kikkas, one of the pioneers of Estonian photography. According to Kikkas, Ellik was a deep photographer, who always tried to find her own way and never settled for what already existed or had been done by someone else.

"It seemed to me that she was only just beginning to find her photographic path, so we can only try to imagine all the pictures that were left untaken due to the injustice of life's brevity," Kikkas said.

The exhibition "The Poetry of Capturing the Moment. Anke Ellik. Retrospective" is open until November 30 at Tallinn's Telliskivi Creative City.

More information about how to make a donation to the "Gift of Life" cancer treatment charity can be found here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:15

Narva's biggest cat shelter told to give up half its animals

15:00

Estonia's Ingrid Neel wins doubles title in Tokyo

14:45

Top Estonian swimmer Jefimova: I'm just made for the water, I guess

14:00

Anke Ellik retrospective photography exhibition opens in Telliskivi

13:12

€7.5 million in state support for small businesses in southeastern Estonia

12:05

Estonian police win Europol award for innovative technical solutions

11:11

Scientists launch Estonia's first autonomous maritime research vessel

10:12

Archeologists discover human bones and Viking-era settlement in Viru-Nigula

09:10

Tänak leads the way after six special stages at Rally Chile

08:10

Latvia prepares law to cushion impact of interest rises on borrowers

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

28.09

Processing industry and startups laying off workers in Estonia

29.09

Tallinn's tram number 2 set to run on Vanasadama line

28.09

Astronaut Nicole Aunapu Mann makes first trip to ancestors' home in Estonia

29.09

Government agrees sugar tax is needed, but final details unconfirmed

29.09

City of Tartu announces Helsinki flight link procurement

29.09

Police fine leader of Russian propaganda sticker campaign €500

29.09

Rare spotting of elk with three calves in tow made in Võru County

29.09

All Tallinn tram lines resume service on October 1

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: