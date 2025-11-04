Hidden leopard swipes youth spotlight in Tallinn Zoo photo contest

Teen Kregor-Krister Koppel's snapshot of a nearly invisible leopard won top youth honor's in Tallinn Zoo's ZoFo photo contest, reminding visitors to slow down and look closer.

Tallinn Zoo invited both professionals and hobbyists to capture its residents on camera. Among them, Koppel won first place in the 19-and-under youth category with a shot that required little more than good timing.

"I went up to the glass and noticed the leopard was there," Koppel said. "I took out my phone and snapped a photo. I didn't edit it or anything."

A regular visitor to the zoo, he admitted he'd actually never seen a leopard at the zoo before that moment.

ZoFo 2025 contest organizer and zoo environmental education specialist Heiko Kruusi said the jury — which also included acclaimed nature photographers Urmas Tartes and Remo Savisaar — was impressed by how the animal blends into its surroundings.

"One reason we rated Koppel's photo so highly was that the leopard doesn't immediately stand out," Kruusi said.

"Leopard," the first place winner in the youth category in Tallinn Zoo's ZoFo 2025 photo contest. Source: Kregor-Krister Koppel

He noted that the image highlights the value of patience and paying attention. "When you come to the zoo," Kruusi said, "it's worth taking the time to look and notice."

He also added that the photo reflects the zoo's efforts to create comfortable habitats where animals can hide and feel at ease.

This year's ZoFo contest drew nearly 700 photos from around 200 photographers. "It's always hard to choose," Kruusi admitted.

Shooting at the zoo, he explained, presents different challenges from photographing in the wild — fences and glass can reflect light and interfere with images.

Still, he added, it's a great way to slow down and spend time with the animals.

"You don't have to rush from one enclosure to another," Kruusi said. "Photography gives you a chance to watch them longer."

The top 30 entries from this year's contest are on display in Tallinn Zoo's West Gate lobby. See the ZoFo 2025 category winners online here.

