Estonian short animation 'Eeva' to premiere at Berlinale film festival

Estonian-Croatian short animation "Eeva" will have its international premiere at the Berlinale film festival in Germany later this month. It is the first Estonian film to be included on the program.

The film was made by Morten Tšinakov and Lucija Mrzljak and is a collaboration between Eesti Joonisfilm and Adriatic Animation.

The plot follows Eeva on the day of her husband's funeral.

"It is pouring rain at the funeral. There are many tears, too much wine, several woodpeckers and a handful of dreams to fill in the gaps," the Berlinale website says.

Producer Kalev Tamm said Eesti Joonisfilm tries to keep its artistic and technical standards high.

"We are delighted that our work has been noticed and considered worthy of participation in one of the most important competition programs of a major festival like the Berlinale," he said.

"Eeva" will premier at the festival on February 16.

This is Tšinakov and Mrzljak's third collaboration following "Demonstration of Brilliance in Four Acts" (2018) and "Toonekurg" (2020).

