Lotte producers' new animation wins top prize at world's biggest festival

"A Greyhound of a Girl." Source: Animation still
"A Greyhound of a Girl" ("Meisterkokk Mary"), released in Estonia in January, won the Best Animated Feature Award at the Chicago International Children's Film Festival.

"The Chicago International Children's Film Festival is one of the largest and most important children's film festivals in the world, and it's a great honor to have won the Best Animated Feature Award there," Riina Sildos, one of the producers of the film, said.

A "Greyhound of a Girl" is a co-production between seven European countries. One of the main producers is PTD from Luxembourg, with whom Sildos has also collaborated on the animated Lotte films.

"After 10 years of knowing Enzo D'Alò, I was eager to collaborate on his new film with his talented team. Estonian Joonisfilm is a world-class animation studio and we have completed the Estonian part of the project with them," Sildos said.

A collaboration between Luxembourg, Estonia, Italy, Ireland, the UK, Latvia and Germany, the film tells the story of Mary O'Hara, an 11-year-old girl, whose adventure unfolds when her grandmother Emer ends up in hospital.

Enzo d'Alò is a director, screenwriter and musician, and one of the most talented creators of contemporary European animation. His films and TV series have been critically acclaimed and have won numerous awards.

This year, in addition to the Chicago Film Festival, "A Greyhound of a Girl" has been selected for the film festivals in Berlin, Shanghai, Locarno, Cinekid Amsterdam and the PÖFF Just Film Competition.

In Estonia, the film will be released on January 12, 2024.

--

Editor: Rasmus Kuningas, Kristina Kersa

