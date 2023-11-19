Heiki Ernits: We don't allow the use of Lotte brand on any meat products

Lotte films, television programs, and characters are so popular in Estonia that a Lotte Village Theme Park, Lottemaa, has been built. In an interview with ERR's Culture (Kultuur) portal, Lotte universe creator Heiki Ernits talked about the brand.

My younger sister watched the "Lotte from Gadgetville" DVD so often that it eventually stopped working.*

(Laughing) Well, there is a kind of magic, the music of Sven Grünberg, the calm flow and the colors, it's magical and it works well. It just so happened that we struck gold. We just closed our eyes, shot the bow and hit the bull's eye.

*Estonian/Latvian animation production that features characters from the earlier Estonian TV series "Lotte Goes South."

I guess Lotte is a popular name now, and there are a lot of them in Estonia?

I'm sure there are some Lottes out there, but they had to exist back then as well; we just hadn't heard about them. We quickly learned that Lotte is a large South Korean corporation with several rights to various items. For example, when Premia intended to produce Lotte ice cream, we couldn't just call it Lotte because the trademark had already been claimed. So there were minor issues like that.

[There used to be Lotte judo competitions as it features in the aimation,] so all of a sudden Lotte has also been a leader of the Estonian judo movement?

Yes, that was a lot of fun. The judo in the film was a perfect fit and has encouraged many young people. I even know a child who advanced fairly far in judo as a result of the film; they saw it, became fascinated and started exercising.

Heiki Ernits. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Is it your ambition for Lotte to become even more well-known internationally than she is now? After all, the books have been translated into several languages.

One of the Lotte books has been translated into Italian, one into Finnish and all of them into Latvian. Not sure what does such international fame suppose to mean. It would mean that if I were 30 years younger I would be invited to talk somewhere in Rome, but now I don't want to go there, I'd rather go there alone and sit in cafes more and explore on my own.

Lotte is definitely one of the strongest brands in Estonia, if not the strongest. Was it a positive thing for you to become a brand, or were you a bit skeptical at first?

There's a kind of emotional connection if you have seen a movie or been to a foreign country where you would buy a mug to take home with you. It keeps our memories alive, and Lotte is also such a fun decorative element for our everyday lives.

I have also heard that there is too much Lotte and that it is commercial, but what does that really mean? Of course, rarity is a value, when there is only one of something, but a print is cheaper than a painting and you can make a hundred of prints. I think we fit in nicely with the Estonian economic way of life with our children having Lotte blankets, pillows and toys.

Is there any product that you have promised not to put Lotte on?

Yes, we have quite a lot of such products. We have a policy that Lotte products have to be of value, not just a piece of rubbish. Well, even though, say, bubble baths are not valuable, but they're such a popular product and so playful. Bubbles are always a hit with kids, so we agreed to decorate them nonetheless. There are also a variety of child-development toys available, including board games, drawings, and puzzles, as well as a "Lotte's Alphabet."

In general, we assess food goods in collaboration with recognized food technologists, who then "dissect" and study the product supplied to us to see whether there is anything suspect. The rest of the products are generally those that are helpful, such as sports equipment or clothing; they should not be harmful in any way.

Heiki Ernits. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

We haven't licensed any meat foods either; we've been asked for fish balls, meatballs, and Lotte's vodka, but since our world is carnivore-free and all fish and animals are one huge friendly world, how can we claim that Lotte's fish balls could exist?

What about some Lotte veggie steaks?

Then it can't be a veggie steak because it's still a stake. So we didn't want that kind of thing either, because it's such a niche product and there's no point in embellishing it with Lotte.

To change the subject, what is today Eesti Joonisfilm?

Previously, there were multiple feature film studios, several documentary studios, and only two animation studios: Eesti Joonisfilm and Nukufilm. Making a puppet or animated film required a project and budget of your own.

It worked very well, we had a house full of experienced people and anyone who wanted to make a film got to do it. Well you had to go through a kind of ladder to check that your script was suitable and so on, but we made some very gorgeous, complex films. But that time changed and many more filmmakers came who wanted to do something and they all could no longer fit into Eesti Joonisfilm. At the same time, filmmaking also became easier, technically anyone with a computer, a mouse and a keyboard could make a film.

The funds were then distributed to people who established their own smaller studios. Now, we have a studio that makes films all the time, and we're not short of films, but we don't have that many people working at the same time, there is no one working upstairs and only two persons downstairs.

But films are made: Priit Pärn has just finished a very difficult film, and he doesn't make anything easy; he always has some complications. And the quality of the films hasn't gone down with the down-scaling of the study practice.

Alright, what kind of life is the Estonian animation in overall? How do you feel about what's happening today?

I'm not sure what's going on, but they are traveling to festivals and win awards, so the animation business is still alive and well. I just don't know what's going on as much, but everything is still perfectly fine and Estonian cartoons are widely anticipated in other parts of the world.

We still have a unique way of thinking and an Estonian identity that always stands out at festivals. The young makers have also learned from professionals – Priit Pärn, Ülo Pikkovi and others – who are already skilled old makers who have also been able to inspire them to think differently.

The full interview in Estonian could be read here.

