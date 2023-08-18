Director Sander Joon receives President's young cultural leader award

News
President Alar Karis and Sander Joon.
Open gallery
26 photos
News

Animator and director Sander Joon, who was shortlisted for an Oscar last year, receives the president's culture award.

Sander Joon, born in 1990, received a bachelor's degree with honors in 2015 and a master's degree with honors in 2018 from the Animation Department of the Estonian Academy of Arts. He has participated in the production of several films such as "Velodrool," "Moulinet," "Sounds Good" and "Sierra."

The animated short "Sierra," which premiered in early 2022, was screened at 120 festivals throughout the year, where it won a total of 43 awards. After winning the award for Best Animated Short at the San Francisco International Film Festival, among others, the film became eligible for an Oscar nomination and was subsequently shortlisted along with 14 other films in the Animated Short category.

"Estonian culture is vast and diverse, but its creators are few. Their responsibilities and contributions are even more important," said President Karis at the award ceremony. "It is important that we, as the audience, recognize and support their work. Culture is what unites us and shapes our identity."

President Karis noted that Joon has taught animation at the Estonian Academy of Arts and mentored aspiring young animators. "Giving back to his school and home country at such a young age is very sympathetic and shows the good values of this young man," Karis said.

The prize is intended to recognize the achievements of cultural figures aged 35 or younger, to thank them and to inspire them further.

Previous winners include playwright Eero Epner, poet Kristiina Ehin, jazz musician Kadri Voorand, computer game designers Robert Kurvitz and Aleksander Rostov, composer and conductor Rasmus Puur, and most recently ballet dancer and choreographer Jevgeni Grib.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Kristina Kersa

Related

lihtsad uudised

watch on ETV

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

22:21

Director Sander Joon receives President's young cultural leader award

21:48

This year's famous Peipsi onion harvest half the size

21:28

Six-month Euribor below 4 percent again this week

21:25

Pere Sihtkapital withdraws its application to university's ethics committee

19:39

Estonian politicians not in favor of legalizing cannabis

19:10

Workshops in Tallinn show how to use local algae in construction

18:40

New Narva coalition dominated by councilors from Katri Raik's list

18:10

Social Insurance Board Tallinn service office moves to Paldiski road

17:40

Opinion Festival: Should university offer exclusive service to business?

17:35

Gallery: Informal meeting of Baltic prime ministers at Arvo Pärt Center

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

17.08

Estonia to ask Latvia about Salacgriva Bridge

17.08

Estonian MFA recommends avoiding crowds in Sweden

17.08

Kallas: Disturbing when a woman's only value is how many children she has

17.08

Baltic home loan interest rates highest in EU

13:35

Estonian movie 'Smoke Sauna Sisterhood' put forward for next year's Oscars

17.08

Narva wants four streets to retain names of Red Army soldiers

12:10

Estonia's 15th garlic festival to take place in Kuremaa on Saturday

08:09

Liivalaia former courthouse auction deadline passes with no bids received

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: