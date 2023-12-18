Estonian animation 'Miisufy' selected for Sundance Film Festival program

In total, 53 films were chosen from 22 countries. The festival takes place at the end of January.

The animation centers on a digital pet cat called Miisu who gets tired of her owner and starts to revolt.

"Competition is fierce for short films at festivals, and I am incredibly pleased that "Miisufy" was able to stand out against such stiff competition. I believe that the key to its success is the film's theme and its colorful visual style," said producer Aurelia Aasa.

"Miisufy" premiered at the Helsinki International Film Festival in September and has also been shown elsewhere in Europe and the USA. In November, the film received a special jury mention at the AFI Festival in Los Angeles.

Director Liisi Grünberg explained the concept: "The idea for the film is inspired by Tamagotchi. We decided to flip the logic of the app and look at the situation from the perspective of digital pets locked inside the app."

