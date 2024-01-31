Estonian short 'Miisufy' makes main competition at Clermont Film Festival

Director Liisi Grünberg's debut short film "Miisufy" has been selected to the main competition at the upcoming 2024 Clermont-Ferrand International Short Film Festival (Clermont ISFF). This year's program includes two other Estonian co-produced shorts as well.

"9,500 films were submitted to the Clermont-Ferrand festival this year, 66 of which were selected to the main competition – I am delighted that 'Miisufy' is one of them," said producer Aurelia Aasa, fresh on the heels of Sundance.

"I'm really looking forward to the festival, because the rise of 'Sierra' began two years ago precisely in the main competition at Clermont-Ferrand," she added, referring to Estonian director Sander Joon's 2022 short.

"I'm very glad that my debut has made it into the program at the world's biggest short film festival," Grünberg added.

In "Miisufy," a digital pet cat named Miisu in the eponymous, Tamagotchi-inspired Miisufy gets tired of her owner and starts to revolt. The ten-minute short film "observes the world through the eyes of digital pets."

T️he development and production of the film were supported in part by the Cultural Endowment of Estonia and the Estonian Film Institute (EFI).

Watch the trailer for "Miisufy" below:

Two other short films co-produced by Estonia, Chintis Lundgren's "Manivald" (2017) and Oksana Buraja's "Liza, Go Home!" (2012) have been included in the festival's program as well.

The Clermont-Ferrand International Short Film Festival (ISFF) will take place from February 2-10 this year.

